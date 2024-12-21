Barack Obama's 2024 movie, music, book suggestions: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' is on his list

Barack Obama has named Payal Kapadia's film All We Imagine As Light his top movie suggestion for 2024, citing its international success. The list includes films such as Dune: Part Two and Conclave.

Former US President Obama has named Payal Kapadia's Golden Globe-nominated film, All We Imagine As Light, one of his top movie suggestions 2024. Other films on the list include Timothee Chalamet-Zendaya's Dune: Part Two, Ralph Fiennes' Conclave, and more.

All We Imagine As Light made waves throughout 2024 after receiving several international prizes and nominations. The film was at the top of Obama's choice of films for 2024. Other films on his yearly list include Conclave, The Piano Lesson, The Promised Land, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Dune: Part Two, Anora, Didi, Sugarcane, and A Complete Unknown.

Here are a few movies I’d recommend checking out this year. pic.twitter.com/UtdKmsNUE8 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 20, 2024

"Here are a few movies I’d recommend checking out this year (sic)," he wrote while sharing the list.

Aside from films, Obama chose his preferred music for 2024. It featured songs such as Squabble Up by Kendrick Lamar and Yayo by Rema, among others. "Here are my favorite songs from this year! Check them out if you’re looking to shake up your playlist – and let me know if there’s a song or artist I should make sure to listen to (sic)," Obama wrote.

Here are my favorite songs from this year! Check them out if you’re looking to shake up your playlist – and let me know if there’s a song or artist I should make sure to listen to. pic.twitter.com/MK51Z77uEb — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 21, 2024

Here are his book picks for the year:

Previously, Barack Obama named Cold Mess by Prateek Kuhad as one of his top music picks for 2019.

All We Imagine As Light, directed by Payal Kapadia, has Kani Kasruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon in major parts. It became the first Indian film to win the coveted Grand Prix at Cannes 2024. It also won the Jury Grand Prize at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, Best International Feature at the Gotham Awards, and Best International Film Award from the New York Film Critics Circle.

I always look forward to sharing my annual list of favorite books, movies, and music. Today I’ll start by sharing some of the books that have stuck with me long after I finished reading them.



Check them out this holiday season, preferably at an independent bookstore or library! pic.twitter.com/NNcAnaFzdU — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 20, 2024

The film is now up for a Critics' Choice Award consideration for Best Foreign Language Film. It has also received two nominations for Golden Globes 2025 in the categories of Best Non-English Language Motion Picture and Best Director (Motion Picture).

