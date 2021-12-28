Bachpan Ka Pyaar singer Sahdev Dirdo meets with a road accident, all details inside

Bachpan Ka Pyaar singer Sahdev Dirdo has met with a road accident. The child has been a native of tribal-dominated and Naxal-hit Sukma district. Read to know about the latest health update of the child right here.

Sahdev Dirdo is a 10-year-old child who rose to fame post; a video of him singing Bachpan Ka Pyaar went viral on social media. Now, in a piece of sad news, the child has met with a road accident. He was travelling to Sukma with his family when his bike crashed. Reportedly he has suffered a serious head injury. He has now been admitted to a hospital.

Reports further state that the accident had taken place at 6:30 pm in Shabri Nagar area. The child was not wearing a helmet and suffered a grievous head injury, said Sukma Superintendent Sunil Sharma. The child has been rushed to a district hospital, and post preliminary treatment, he was shifted to Jagdalpur Medical College hospital, Sharma further said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also revealed that the condition of the child is being monitored by the doctors. He had tweeted saying, "Expressing grief over the news of the accident of Sahdev Dirdo, Chief Minister Shri @bhupeshbaghel has directed Collector Shri Vineet Nandanwar @SukmaDist to provide best medical aid at the earliest".

To talk about Sahdev, he has been a native of tribal-dominated and Naxal-hit Sukma district and had become an internet sensation in 2021; post a clip of him singing Bachpan Ka Pyaar in school uniform went viral on social media.

As per reports, the clip of Bachpan ka Pyaar was shot in 2019 in his classroom by his class teacher. The child also got featured with rapper Badshah in a new version of the song that got released this year.

Previously during an interview with Hindustan Times, Aastha Gill, who also crooned Bachpan Ka Pyaar with Sahdev, had spoken about how the remix of the song had come. She said apparently the child had sung it two years back. Badshah liked the voice of the kid; he remixed it and played it for them one day.

