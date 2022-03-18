Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bachchhan Paandey Akshay Kumar wishes Happy Holi to fans

    Akshay Kumar has put out a colourful post for his fans on the occasion of Holi 2022. The actor's film, 'Bachchhan Paandey' also released in the theatres on Friday.

    Bachchhan Paandey Akshay Kumar wishes Happy Holi to fans drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 18, 2022, 11:16 AM IST

    The festival of colours, Holi, has turned out to be a day of double celebrations for Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar. On one hand it is the auspicious day of Holi while on the other, his much-awaited film Bachchhan Pandey released across the cinema halls on Friday.

    On the occasion of Holi, Akshay Kumar shared a colourful wish for all his fans, wishing them a very happy Holi. Taking to his social media accounts, Akshay put up a video in which he is seen throwing colours bright colours at the camera lens. The video ends with a “Happy Holi” message.

    The Bachchhan Paandey actor wrote the wish in Hindi which translates in English to: “Greetings to you and your family on the occasion on Holi. Happy Holi.” Take a look at his post here:

    ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon looks hotter than Jacqueline Fernandez in Bachchhan Paandey promotions; see pics

    Meanwhile, his film Bachchhan Paandey, a comedy-thriller, released on March 18 in cinemas. The film also stars actors Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

    Bachchhan Paandey is Akshay Kumar’s first release of the year 2022. The film has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Nadiadwala Grandson’ productions while Farhad Samji has helmed the film.

    ALSO READ: When reel Bachchhan Paandey (Akshay Kumar) meets real-life Bachchhan Paandey; what happens next

    Extensive promotional activities were carried out for Bachchhan Paandey by the team which included a roadshow that was recently conducted in Mumbai. Other than this, the film’s three lead actors, Akshay Kumar and his ladies Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez, had also undertaken a train journey for the film’s promotions.

    Although Bachchhan Paandey was being considered as the biggest Bollywood release of this month, it will be interesting to see if the film will have any impact of The Kashmir Files on it since Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s film has picked up really well.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2022, 11:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jalsa review: Vidya Balan Shefali Shah hit-and-run drama fails to pick any speed-DRB

    Jalsa review: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah's hit-and-run drama fails to pick any speed

    James fever sweeps in political leaders want Puneeth Rajkumars film to be declared tax free ycb

    James fever sweeps in; political leaders want Puneeth Rajkumar’s film to be declared tax-free

    RRR SS Rajamoulis team to begin extensive tour across India and Dubai drb

    RRR: SS Rajamouli’s team to begin extensive tour across India and Dubai

    James Review Puneeth Rajkumar steals the show a must watch for all Appu fans ycb

    James Review: Puneeth Rajkumar steals the show; a must-watch for all Appu fans

    Sharmaji Namkeen trailer Rishi Kapoor screen presence will leave you teary eyed watch drb

    Sharmaji Namkeen trailer: Rishi Kapoor’s screen presence will leave you teary-eyed; watch

    Recent Stories

    Hollywood Newly engaged Tom Hiddleston and fiance Zawe Ashton cant keep off each other drb

    Newly engaged Tom Hiddleston and fiancé Zawe Ashton can’t keep off each other

    Mohammed Shami's T20I future will depend on IPL 2022 performance snt

    Mohammed Shami's T20I future will depend on IPL 2022 performance?

    Russia not to ask for UN council vote on its derided Ukraine invasion-dnm

    Russia not to ask for UN council vote on its derided Ukraine invasion

    Russian autocract Vladimir Putin murderous dictator, pure thug: US President Joe Biden continues verbal attack-dnm

    Russian autocract Vladimir Putin murderous dictator, pure thug: US President Joe Biden continues verbal attack

    More than 700 civilians, including 52 children killed in Ukraine: UN - ADT

    More than 700 civilians, including 52 children killed in Ukraine: UN

    Recent Videos

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice ycb

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Frustrated with semi-final loss says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando snt

    ISL 2021-22: Frustrated with semi-final loss, says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Want our fans to be there for final says Hyderabad FC coach Marquez snt

    ISL 2021-22: Want our fans to be there for final, says Hyderabad FC's coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Match Highlights SF2 2nd Leg Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters snt

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (SF2 2nd Leg): Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle snt

    ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle

    Video Icon