Bachchhan Paandey Akshay Kumar wishes Happy Holi to fans

Akshay Kumar has put out a colourful post for his fans on the occasion of Holi 2022. The actor's film, 'Bachchhan Paandey' also released in the theatres on Friday.

The festival of colours, Holi, has turned out to be a day of double celebrations for Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar. On one hand it is the auspicious day of Holi while on the other, his much-awaited film Bachchhan Pandey released across the cinema halls on Friday.

On the occasion of Holi, Akshay Kumar shared a colourful wish for all his fans, wishing them a very happy Holi. Taking to his social media accounts, Akshay put up a video in which he is seen throwing colours bright colours at the camera lens. The video ends with a “Happy Holi” message.

The Bachchhan Paandey actor wrote the wish in Hindi which translates in English to: “Greetings to you and your family on the occasion on Holi. Happy Holi.” Take a look at his post here:

Meanwhile, his film Bachchhan Paandey, a comedy-thriller, released on March 18 in cinemas. The film also stars actors Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

Bachchhan Paandey is Akshay Kumar’s first release of the year 2022. The film has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Nadiadwala Grandson’ productions while Farhad Samji has helmed the film.

Extensive promotional activities were carried out for Bachchhan Paandey by the team which included a roadshow that was recently conducted in Mumbai. Other than this, the film’s three lead actors, Akshay Kumar and his ladies Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez, had also undertaken a train journey for the film’s promotions.

Although Bachchhan Paandey was being considered as the biggest Bollywood release of this month, it will be interesting to see if the film will have any impact of The Kashmir Files on it since Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s film has picked up really well.