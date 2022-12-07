Babil Khan receives stellar reviews for his break-through performance in Qala

It is an exciting time indeed for the iconic Bollywood industry now. After this year has been a mixed bag for the bollywood biggies and their films, finally the netizens and critics have loved the Tripti Dimrii and Babil Khan starrer psychological thriller period drama film, 'Qala.' Qala is streaming now on Netflix.

The newbie Bollywood actor Babil Khan has just made his debut in Bollywood with the critically acclaimed film Qala. For those unaware, Qala is a psychological thriller drama film, set in the era of 1930s and 40s. The film is a multi-layered story of the beautiful singer and how her traumatic past catches up with her.

ALSO READ: A glance at the three top Indian Stars of 2022 as per IMDb

Indeed, it would not be wrong to say that within his first film itself, Babil ended up making a place for himself in the hearts of audiences and critics. Critics are constantly giving their brilliant reviews for Babil Khan. They have been hailing and applauding him as, 'the biggest discovery of 2022'. Thanks to his break-through and charismatic performance in Qala.

B-town's blue-eyed boy and newest discovery, late iconic star Irrfan Khan's son, Babil is receiving rave reviews for his maiden performance in the psychological drama Qala, which is now streaming on Netflix.

The son of late actor Irrfan Khan, Babil has captivated the critics with his raw, multi-layered, and nuanced resonant performance as Jagan, a talented singer in the 1930s. Critics have praised the emotionally expressive power of Qala fame Babil's acting chops. They have highlighted him as one of biggest discoveries of the year.

The newcomer has won hearts with his subtle, assured, and human rendering of his character, Jagan’s tragic journey in the critically acclaimed film. The film has receiving loads of applause and love from netizens. Its compelling storyline, the finest performances from Babil Khan and Tripti Dimrii have definitely stolen the limelight from other actors in the film.

Many have found some uncanny shades of his late father, Irrfan Khan, in Babil. He has stood out from the crowd because of his freshness and originality. He’s being hailed as one of the most promising talents to enter the film industry this year.

A humbled Babil Khan said, "I am so overwhelmed by the response to Qala and my performance! I had never imagined my first wobbly baby step into the world of acting would be received like this. I hope to keep on surprising the audience and I can't wait for new and exciting work to come my way."

ALSO READ: King Charles furious with Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' - READ on to know

Directed by Anvitaa Dutt, Qala also stars Tripti Dimrii, Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, and Samir Kochhar.