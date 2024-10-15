Baba Siddique death: Why Shah Rukh Khan did not attend friend's funeral? Here's the reason

Bollywood celebs like Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Pooja Bhatt, Zaher Iqbal, Maniesh Paul, and other stars have come to pay their final respects. But why did Shah Rukh Khan not attend the funeral? Read on

Baba Siddique, a Nationalist Congress Party politician and former Maharashtra MLA, was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra, Mumbai on October 12. His assassination has sent shockwaves across the city and the film industry, as the lawmaker had strong relations to certain Bollywood celebs.

Baba Siddique was good friends with stars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and others. While Salman, Sanjay, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Pooja Bhatt, Zaher Iqbal, and Maniesh Paul, among others, paid their last respects to Baba Siddique at his home, Shah Rukh chose not to attend.

According to a Times Now story, Shah Rukh wishes to avoid politics and the death of Baba Siddique.

A source close to the actor told the news portal, "Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t want to get associated in the politician’s murder case. The case is also related to Salman Khan and King Khan, for that matter, wishes to stay away from this! Knowing how Lawrence Bishnoi’s circuit works, Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t want any harm on him anymore. Hence, he has chosen 'disappearance' in the entire matter by skipping Baba Siddique’s funeral who was a close friend to him."

Baba Siddique reconciled SRK and Salman Khan; however, their relationship deteriorated in 2008 after they attended Katrina Kaif's birthday party in Mumbai. It is alleged that Shah Rukh and Salman got into a violent dispute, and Katrina and Shah Rukh's wife, Gauri Khan, had to interfere to keep the stars from getting physical. It is unknown what caused their quarrel, and they avoided seeing each other in person afterwards.

Their feud ended in 2013 at Baba Siddique's renowned yearly Iftaar feast. There, Shah Rukh and Salman exchanged greetings and hugs. Photos and videos of the actors' reunion quickly went viral, eliciting passionate responses from fans.

Baba Siddique shot dead:

Baba Siddique's death rites were held with full state honours on October 13 at Bada Qabrastan. Three bike-borne assassins assassinated the politician in Bandra on October 12. He was immediately brought to Lilavati Hospital, but the doctors could not rescue him.

The murder of Siddique remains shrouded in mystery, with the motivation unknown. While other speculations circulate, police officers are looking into all conceivable scenarios.

In a Facebook post published on Sunday, a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member claimed responsibility for the homicide. According to the article, Siddique was assassinated because of his claimed ties to the underworld, Don Dawood Ibrahim. It also warned anyone affiliated with Bollywood star Salman Khan that they will face repercussions.

