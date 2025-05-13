A resurfaced video clip from the movie Rudhramadevi shows Anushka Shetty (Devasena) and Rana Daggubati (Bhallaladeva) in a romantic scene, contrasting their adversarial roles in Baahubali. This has amused fans who enjoyed their on-screen enmity

Hardcore fans of Baahubali might find it difficult to digest and awkward to see Amarendra Baahubali's wife Devasena romancing Bhallala Deva.

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali has become one of the biggest grosser in the history of Indian cinema, making fans rave endlessly about the epic film. Incidentally, we have stumbled upon a video from YouTube which shows Anushka Shetty’s character Devasena getting intimate with Baahubali's antagonist Bhallala Deva, played by Rana Daggubati.

Before Baahubali, Rana and Anushka shared sizzling chemistry in another historical film - Rudhramadevi, that came out in 2015. The old flick has now come back into the limelight after the huge success of Baahubali 2.

The video clip from the Rudhramadevi has been widely shared on the internet, showing these two actors dancing and singing in a romantic song. The video shows both the actors deeply in love with each other, and is tickling the funny bone of those who just finished watching the epic tale of their inter-generational enemity.

Rudhramadevi was a Telugu film, based on the life of Queen Rani Rudrama Devi, one of the famous rulers of Kakatiya dynasty in the Deccan. She was also one of the few women rulers in India.

However, in an interview, Anushka Shetty told that she finds Prabhas more attractive than Rana Daggubati.

Meanwhile, Anushka recently visited her native place and also paid a visit to the Kollur Mookambika Temple in Udupi after the success of Baahubali 2. After the success of the movie, Anushka can be considered as the most sought-after heroine of South India.