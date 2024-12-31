Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna wish fans 'Thama-Kedar' holidays from Thama set [WATCH]

Bollywood’s newest on-screen pair, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rashmika Mandanna, have taken the internet by storm with a playful video posted from the sets of their upcoming film Thama. The two stars, currently shooting for this highly anticipated horror-comedy from Maddock Films’ blockbuster universe, greeted their fans with a fun and light-hearted message. In the video, Ayushmann and Rashmika can be seen sharing laughter as they wish their followers a ‘thama-kedar’ holiday season and a fantastic 2025.

The duo’s chemistry is already making waves, and this adorable video has only fueled fans' excitement for the film. The video captures the essence of their bond, with Ayushmann teasing Rashmika in a friendly manner, and Rashmika adding her signature charm to the moment. Their easy camaraderie and infectious energy have set high expectations for Thama, which is being eagerly awaited by fans and film enthusiasts alike.

Thama is part of the growing horror-comedy genre in Bollywood, a space that has been receiving a lot of attention lately. Directed by a promising new talent, the film promises a perfect blend of scares and laughs, making it a unique addition to the Maddock universe. The plot is being kept under wraps, but with Ayushmann and Rashmika in the lead, the film is bound to offer a delightful mix of entertainment.

As the festive season approaches, Ayushmann and Rashmika's heartfelt wishes have added to the joy of their fans. With Thama expected to release in 2025, this fun-filled video has already raised the excitement for the film, leaving audiences eager to see this dynamic pair on screen.

