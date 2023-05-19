Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ayushmann Khurrana posts emotional throwback birthday post after father, Pandit P Khurrana passes away

    P Khurrana, a well-known astrologer and the father of Ayushmann Khurrana, passed away on May 19. He underwent surgery two days ago.

    Ayushmann Khurrana posts emotional throwback birthday post after father, Pandit P Khurrana passes away ADC
    P Khurrana, a well-known astrologer and the father of Ayushmann Khurrana, passed suddenly on Friday morning, owing to a fairly surprising update. He passed away two days after being brought into a hospital in Punjab. His wife and sons Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana are still living.

    Pandit P Khurana, the father of Ayushmann Khurrana, was admitted to Fortis Hospital, according to sources in PTC. He was receiving therapy for his cardiac issues, which he was battling. The official reason of his death won't be revealed until the family issues a statement. In the photos they uploaded on social media, both brothers Ayushmann and Aparshakti could be seen interacting warmly with their father. Pandit P Khurrana was well recognised for his knowledge of astrology and had even written several books on the topic for the uninitiated. He was well respected by the astrological community for his knowledge.

    Ayushmann and Aparshakti frequently wrote passionate tributes to their father, P Khurrana, in their blogs. Ayushmann had sent him a birthday greeting in 2020 on May 18, saying,  "Happy bday to the world’s best father! You gave me the wings, talent and ambition. I won’t tell your age to the world. Coz they won’t believe it. Jai jai (that’s what we say when we do charan sparsh)" Check out the post here:

    Aparshakti Khurana's spokesperson released an official statement confirming the death of his father. The statement read, “It’s with our deep sadness to we inform you that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss”.

