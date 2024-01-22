Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ranbir-Alia Bhatt, Katrina-Vicky Kashual and more head for inauguration ceremony (Watch)

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in a dhoti-kurta, and Alia Bhatt was seen in a blue saree. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were also seen in traditional attire as they headed to Ayodhya Ram Mandir's inauguration.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are slated to attend the Ram Mandir opening event in Ayodhya today, along with filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The paparazzi saw the pair at the Mumbai airport on Monday morning as they prepared to leave for Ayodhya.

Not just that, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Madhav Nene, along with Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, were also clicked outside the Mumbai airport early in the morning.

Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a golden saree and matching shimmering blouse. She finished off her ensemble with bold gold jewellery and a crimson bindi. She left her hair free, framing her face beautifully. Vicky looked dashing in a white silk kurta with gold embellishments. He wore it with matching churidaar trousers and a dupatta.

In a viral video, Ranbir Kapoor was seen wearing a dhoti-kurta when he stepped out of his automobile. He also added a scarf to his ensemble. Alia, on the other hand, looked stunning in a simple sea-green saree. As they arrived at the airport, the two posed for the photographers. Director Rohit Shetty also joined them. Watch the video here.

Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor will soon portray Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Alia was previously involved in the project but dropped out last year owing to scheduling conflicts.

The Ram Mandir opening ceremony is a historic event attended by many celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rishab Shetty, Chiranjeevi, and Ram Charan. Shailesh Lodha, who stars in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was recently photographed at the Mumbai airport on his way to Ayodhya.Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are slated to attend the Ram Mandir opening event in Ayodhya today. The paparazzi saw the pair at the Mumbai airport on Monday morning as they prepared to leave for Ayodhya.

