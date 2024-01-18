Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan releases song 'Ayodhya Ke Shree Ram' (VIDEO)

Ravi Kishan's song 'Ayodhya Ke Shree Ram' was unveiled during a big event at Country Club, Andheri, Mumbai, on January 17. The music is composed by Madhav S Rajput, with lyrics from Meenakshi.

The much-anticipated Pran Pratishtha ceremony for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, slated for January 22, has stirred enthusiasm among believers. As the temple's construction nears completion after over three years, a bhajan named Ayodhya Ke Shree Ram has been produced to commemorate this momentous event. Ravi Kishan, a well-known actor and politician, sings the song, released during a lavish ceremony on January 17 at the Country Club in Andheri, Mumbai. Madhav S Rajput composed the music, while Meenakshi wrote the words.

The video for the song begins with Ravi Kishan in a hospital setting as physicians work to save his brother's life. Despite their attempts, Ravi Kishan's brother dies, causing the physicians to counsel him to believe in God. The song, named "Ayodhya Ke Shree Ram," has tremendous rhythms and pays respect to the almighty Ram.

Ravi Kishan, an ardent disciple of Lord Ram, expresses his devotion in the video. During the inaugural occasion, Ravi Kishan expressed thanks for the chance to show his love to Lord Ram via singing. He described it as a tiny gift to all Ram enthusiasts, expressing confidence that it would speak to their hearts.

Ravi Kishan expressed his delight for the song during the launch event, wishing for it to be accessible before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The song, uploaded on YouTube under the Muzzicbox label, was well-received for its love to Ram. Mehak Chaudhary, the founder and director of Muzzicbox, praised the lovely and beautiful composition, thanking Ravi Kishan for the meaningful song.

As the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony approaches, the publication of Ayodhya Ke Shree Ram adds music to this historic event's excitement and festivities. The song not only honours Lord Ram, but also serves as a passionate tribute from Ravi Kishan to his fellow believers.