Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan releases song 'Ayodhya Ke Shree Ram' (VIDEO)

    Ravi Kishan's song 'Ayodhya Ke Shree Ram' was unveiled during a big event at Country Club, Andheri, Mumbai, on January 17. The music is composed by Madhav S Rajput, with lyrics from Meenakshi.

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan releases song 'Ayodhya Ke Shree Ram' (VIDEO) RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 18, 2024, 2:14 PM IST

    The much-anticipated Pran Pratishtha ceremony for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, slated for January 22, has stirred enthusiasm among believers. As the temple's construction nears completion after over three years, a bhajan named Ayodhya Ke Shree Ram has been produced to commemorate this momentous event. Ravi Kishan, a well-known actor and politician, sings the song, released during a lavish ceremony on January 17 at the Country Club in Andheri, Mumbai. Madhav S Rajput composed the music, while Meenakshi wrote the words.

    The video for the song begins with Ravi Kishan in a hospital setting as physicians work to save his brother's life. Despite their attempts, Ravi Kishan's brother dies, causing the physicians to counsel him to believe in God. The song, named "Ayodhya Ke Shree Ram," has tremendous rhythms and pays respect to the almighty Ram.

    Also Read: Koffee With Karan 8 finale: Orry reveals dating five people at once, discloses plans on digital detox

    Ravi Kishan, an ardent disciple of Lord Ram, expresses his devotion in the video. During the inaugural occasion, Ravi Kishan expressed thanks for the chance to show his love to Lord Ram via singing. He described it as a tiny gift to all Ram enthusiasts, expressing confidence that it would speak to their hearts.

    Ravi Kishan expressed his delight for the song during the launch event, wishing for it to be accessible before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The song, uploaded on YouTube under the Muzzicbox label, was well-received for its love to Ram. Mehak Chaudhary, the founder and director of Muzzicbox, praised the lovely and beautiful composition, thanking Ravi Kishan for the meaningful song.

    Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas visit temple in LA on daughter's birthday

    As the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony approaches, the publication of Ayodhya Ke Shree Ram adds music to this historic event's excitement and festivities. The song not only honours Lord Ram, but also serves as a passionate tribute from Ravi Kishan to his fellow believers.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2024, 2:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'This Is Me... Now' trailer: Jennifer Lopez's biopic divies into darkness of her past, present, sex addiction RKK

    'This Is Me... Now' trailer: Jennifer Lopez's biopic divies into darkness of her past, present, sex addiction

    Koffee With Karan 8 finale: Orry reveals dating five people at ones, discloses plans on digital detox RKK

    Koffee With Karan 8 finale: Orry reveals dating five people at once, discloses plans on digital detox

    Lollapalooza India 2024 in Mumbai: The Jonas Brothers, OneRepublic, Sting, and more to watch RBA

    Lollapalooza India 2024 in Mumbai: The Jonas Brothers, OneRepublic, Sting, and more to watch

    NT Rama Rao's death anniversary: Jr NTR, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kalyan Ram and more visit NTR ghat RBA

    NT Rama Rao's death anniversary: Jr NTR, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kalyan Ram and more visit NTR ghat

    Golmaal 5: Rohit Shetty CONFIRMS it will be bigger and grander than other films; read details RBA

    Golmaal 5: Rohit Shetty CONFIRMS it will be bigger and grander than other films; read details

    Recent Stories

    India to have world's largest Temple of Vedic Planetarium; Check deets anr

    India to have world's largest Temple of Vedic Planetarium; Check deets

    'This Is Me... Now' trailer: Jennifer Lopez's biopic divies into darkness of her past, present, sex addiction RKK

    'This Is Me... Now' trailer: Jennifer Lopez's biopic divies into darkness of her past, present, sex addiction

    7 long-weekend getaways near Ayodhya RBA

    7 long-weekend getaways near Ayodhya

    Google to layoff more employees Here is what CEO Sundar Pichai said gcw

    Google to layoff more employees? Here's what CEO Sundar Pichai said

    Indian Navy swiftly responds to SOS call from US-owned ship facing drone attack in Gulf of Aden

    Indian Navy swiftly responds to SOS call from US-owned ship facing drone attack in Gulf of Aden

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon