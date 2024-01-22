Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Amitabh Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan leave for grand inauguration ceremony

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan leaves for Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration, and his son Abhishek Bachchan joins him. Just a while back, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were also snapped at the airport as they left for Ayodhya.

The paparazzi photographed Amitabh Bachchan at the Mumbai airport on Monday morning as he was going for Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration event. In a video that circulated on social media, Big B was seen posing in a kurta-pyjama and a beige jacket as he headed to the airport. He was also joined by his actor son, Abhishek Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan is not the only star that was photographed leaving for Ayodhya. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently photographed together. Vicky Kaushal was also accompanied by his actress wife, Katrina Kaif. Ram Charan was also photographed as he came to depart for Ayodhya.

Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rishab Shetty, and Chiranjeevi are all expected to attend the ceremony.

On the day of the Ram Temple's dedication, Hema Malini will also perform a Ramayana-based dance play. “I am coming to Ayodhya for the first time at the time of the ‘pran`pratishtha’ of Ram Temple for which people were waiting for years…On January 17, I’ll be presenting a dance drama based on Ramayana in Ayodhya Dham,” she revealed last week.

The Ram Mandir opening ceremony is a historic event attended by many celebrities, including Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rishab Shetty, Chiranjeevi, and Ram Charan. Shailesh Lodha, who stars in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was recently photographed at the Mumbai airport on his way to Ayodhya.