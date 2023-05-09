Avika Gor to play Ishaa Saha's character in Telugu remake of Bengali web show Indu

After the first season of the Bengali television show Indu was released, it became more well-known. The TV show will now also be produced in Telugu.

The actress wrote, "I celebrated #noboborsho and #bengalinewyear in #kolkata with a special announcement. SVF and @hoichoi.tv's popular Bengali thriller series #INDU is now getting remade for @disneyplushstel in Tamil and other languages. It's going to be challenging for me to play "Indu". Ishaa Saha has set a benchmark with her brilliant performance, and I'll try my best to live up to it." The film 1920: Horrors of the Heart by Krishna Bhatt also features Avika.

Last week, Avika visited Kolkata to participate in the city's Poila Boishakh celebrations. She shared a cute picture of herself and Ishaa. After she was spotted with the Bengali actress, there were rumours. She will be working in Bengali, inquired online users. According to the actress, the online series will now be produced in Telugu and broadcast on Disney+ Hotstar.

On Hoichoi, the first season of Indu was released in 2021. Suhotra Mukhopadhyay and others were seen in prominent roles in addition to Ishaa. The second season was cancelled in 2023. The third season is implied by the second season. We will have to wait for additional season announcements.