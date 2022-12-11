Avatar: The Way Of Water in India: Tickets worth Rs 16 crore have already sold for the opening weekend-report

In India, James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is expected to outperform Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness and Spiderman: No Way Home in terms of advance bookings. Read this

Avatar: The Way Of Water, directed by James Cameron, will be released in less than a week, and tickets are selling like hotcakes at the box office. The much-anticipated Avatar sequel sold around 2 lakh tickets on its first day, resulting in an all-India total of Rs 7 million.

The finest six days of advancements are still to come, as the film is on track to become one of the largest of all time, challenging the likes of Avengers: End Game, KGF 2, and Bahubali 2. The three national multiplex cinema hall chains - Cinepolis, PVR, and Inox- have a 1.20 lakh advance on the 2 lakh tickets sold thus far.

Avatar 2's advancements in the three chains are already among the highest for a film in 2022, and it will soon compete with Brahmastra, KGF 2, and Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness. Avatar: The Way of Water has sold about 4.10 lakh tickets in its first weekend and is quickly approaching the 5 lakh mark. Avatar: The Way of Water grossed roughly Rs 16 crore over the weekend. The film has sold over 2.70 lakh tickets in the three national chains alone, out of a total of 4.10 lakh.

The pre-sales thus far have built a solid foundation for Avatar: The Way of Water in India, and it's now all about bursting large in the last 6 days of advance booking to put a Rs 50 crore start within reach. Spiderman: No Way Home sold approximately 5 lakh tickets in the three national chains, while Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness sold around 3.80 lakh tickets on the first day. Avatar 2 will attempt to challenge or handily surpass both films. The total pre-sales of Avatar might range between Rs 45 and Rs 80 crore for the weekend.

At present, Avengers: End Game holds the record for the most pre-sales of all time, with an All-India Gross Advance of Rs 80 crore, while Avatar 2 will be aiming for the second slot on the list, with weekend sales of roughly Rs 60 crore in India. For those who are unaware, Spiderman: No Way Home achieved a weekend advance of more than Rs 40 crore and is currently ranked second in terms of the most advance.