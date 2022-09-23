Avatar 2: James Cameron spent whole year writing script; later tossed out

In a recent interview, James Cameron admitted that despite taking a year to write, the whole script for Avatar 2, it was rejected because the director wasn't satisfied with it.

James Cameron, the director of Avatar, did not write the movie's script in a single day. It appears that the 13 years between 2009's Avatar and 2022's The Way of Water were spent working on a script that will never be released. In a recent interview, the movie's director admitted that after a year of writing, he tossed aside the Avatar 2 script because he wasn't satisfied with it.

According to The Times UK, James Cameron reportedly said that an entire Avatar 2 script was written before Avatar: The Way of Water and then thrown away.

Also Read: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Couple to have eco-friendly celebrations

The following was the conclusion reached by Cameron and his team: "All films function on several levels. The first is on the surface and includes the character, issue, and solution. The second one has a theme. What does the film attempt to say?

The subconscious is the third level of operation for "Avatar," though. After reading the full sequel screenplay that I had written, I noticed that it did not reach level three. Boom. New beginnings That required a year.

Cameron went into further detail on this third level during an interview on The Marianne Williamson Podcast last year. He feels that this level is what made Avatar the highest-grossing movie of all time at the global box office.

"There was also a tertiary level... It was like wishing to be in that location, in that setting, where you wanted to be and where you felt comfortable. Whether it was flying, with its liberating and thrilling feeling, or being in a forest where you can smell the ground. It was a sensory object that had such profound communication. That was the first movie's spirituality, according to Cameron.

Also Read: BTS to perform ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan; here’s how the ARMY can watch it live

"I put together a group of writers and said, "I don't want to hear anyone's new ideas or anyone's pitches until we have spent some time figuring out what worked on the first film, what connected, and why it worked," he continued. "When I sat down to write the sequels, I knew there would be three at the time, and eventually, it turned into four. They were always clamouring to discuss the latest news. We aren't doing that yet, I responded. After a while, I had to threaten to dismiss them because they were trying to write new stories, which writers do. I said, ‘We need to understand what the connection was and protect it, protect that ember and that flame.’”