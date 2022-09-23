Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Avatar 2: James Cameron spent whole year writing script; later tossed out

    In a recent interview, James Cameron admitted that despite taking a year to write, the whole script for Avatar 2, it was rejected because the director wasn't satisfied with it.

    Avatar 2: James Cameron spent whole year writing script; later tossed out RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 23, 2022, 8:02 AM IST

    James Cameron, the director of Avatar, did not write the movie's script in a single day. It appears that the 13 years between 2009's Avatar and 2022's The Way of Water were spent working on a script that will never be released. In a recent interview, the movie's director admitted that after a year of writing, he tossed aside the Avatar 2 script because he wasn't satisfied with it.

    According to The Times UK, James Cameron reportedly said that an entire Avatar 2 script was written before Avatar: The Way of Water and then thrown away.

    Also Read: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Couple to have eco-friendly celebrations

    The following was the conclusion reached by Cameron and his team: "All films function on several levels. The first is on the surface and includes the character, issue, and solution. The second one has a theme. What does the film attempt to say? 

    The subconscious is the third level of operation for "Avatar," though. After reading the full sequel screenplay that I had written, I noticed that it did not reach level three. Boom. New beginnings That required a year.

    Cameron went into further detail on this third level during an interview on The Marianne Williamson Podcast last year. He feels that this level is what made Avatar the highest-grossing movie of all time at the global box office.

    "There was also a tertiary level... It was like wishing to be in that location, in that setting, where you wanted to be and where you felt comfortable. Whether it was flying, with its liberating and thrilling feeling, or being in a forest where you can smell the ground. It was a sensory object that had such profound communication. That was the first movie's spirituality, according to Cameron.

    Also Read: BTS to perform ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan; here’s how the ARMY can watch it live

    "I put together a group of writers and said, "I don't want to hear anyone's new ideas or anyone's pitches until we have spent some time figuring out what worked on the first film, what connected, and why it worked," he continued. "When I sat down to write the sequels, I knew there would be three at the time, and eventually, it turned into four. They were always clamouring to discuss the latest news. We aren't doing that yet, I responded. After a while, I had to threaten to dismiss them because they were trying to write new stories, which writers do. I said, ‘We need to understand what the connection was and protect it, protect that ember and that flame.’”

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2022, 8:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why is brothel soil used for making idols of Goddess Durga Here is the reason sur

    Why is brothel soil used for making idols of Goddess Durga? Here’s the reason

    Advance booking for Hrithik Roshan Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha begins drb

    Advance booking for Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’, begins

    Richa Chadha Ali Fazal wedding updates Couple to have eco-friendly celebrations drb

    Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Couple to have eco-friendly celebrations

    Hollywood Brad Pitt names George Clooney the most handsome man on earth drb

    Brad Pitt names George Clooney the most handsome man on earth

    pro-wrestling AEW: Twitter loses it as Saraya, fka Paige, makes her debut; Was WWE interested in having her back?-ayh

    AEW: Twitter loses it as Saraya, fka Paige, makes her debut; Was WWE interested in having her back?

    Recent Stories

    Why is brothel soil used for making idols of Goddess Durga Here is the reason sur

    Why is brothel soil used for making idols of Goddess Durga? Here’s the reason

    Advance booking for Hrithik Roshan Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha begins drb

    Advance booking for Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’, begins

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Jasprit Bumrah return on cards amid death-bowling woes-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: Jasprit Bumrah return on cards amid death-bowling woes

    astrology Daily Horoscope for September 23 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 23, 2022: Sagittarius, Pisces to have good day; be careful Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for September 23 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 23, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Solomon Mire and Hamilton Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Mire and Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: We all know what Jasprit Bumrah brings to the table - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: 'We all know what Bumrah brings to the table' - Pandya

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Strike rate is something that every player works towards - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Strike rate is something that every player works towards' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Shocking Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level Under 17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Shocking! Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level U-17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Video Icon