'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' OTT release: Watch Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer HERE

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, a captivating romantic thriller starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, has now premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Following its theatrical release on August 2, 2024, the film explores a poignant love story of two individuals reunited after 22 years, showcasing the enduring power of true love

The romantic thriller Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, featuring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, has officially made its debut on OTT platforms. This film, which was released in theaters on August 2, 2024, is now available for streaming, allowing audiences the chance to rewatch or discover it for the first time. It is confirmed that the movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

On September 27, 2024, Amazon Prime Video announced the digital release through their Instagram account, sharing a poster that highlighted the star cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, Saiee Manjrekar, and Jimmy Shergill. The caption conveyed the essence of the film, emphasizing the theme of two hearts reunited by love after being separated by time, and encouraged viewers to watch it.

Fans shared their excitement in the comments, with one user suggesting that it is a must-watch for those wanting to grasp the concept of true love, while another praised it as a "great movie." One enthusiastic user encouraged others to start watching immediately, and several comments were filled with red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

ALSO READ: George Clooney praises Amal Clooney for being always on the 'right side of history'; Read on

Initially, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha had been available for rent on the streaming platform, but it is now accessible to subscribers for free.

Presented by NH Studioz, the film is a production of Friday Filmworks and is directed and written by Neeraj Pandey. It is produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir, and Shital Bhatia. The soundtrack, composed by Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani, adds to the film's appeal.

The narrative revolves around the love story of two individuals separated for 22 years, with Ajay Devgn and Tabu portraying the characters Krishna and Vasudha. This film is significant as it marks the tenth collaboration between the acclaimed duo. Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar depict the younger versions of their characters, while Jimmy Shergill plays a pivotal role in the story.

Latest Videos