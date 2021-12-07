  • Facebook
    Atrangi Re album release: Sara Ali Khan looks like a princess in an ivory dress worth THIS much

    The music album of Atrangi Re was released on Tuesday. During the launch event, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan wore a beautiful gown, the price of which will leave you astounded.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 5:29 PM IST
    Bollywood actress, Sara Ali Khan, is considered one of the most popular fashion idols for a reason. The actress is frequently seen wearing the most stunning kurtas in and around Mumbai. Sara understands how to offer style goals with her uber-glam outfits when she's not winning hearts with her modest looks. Her current number, which she sang during the soundtrack premiere of her upcoming film Atrangi Re, is one such example.

    Sara chose the most beautiful white gown for the music album launch of ‘Atrangi Re’, held in Mumbai. The ivory gown, which is hand-embroidered, is from designer Rahul Mishra's collection. The silk organza gown, which can transform anyone into a fashion icon in an instant, comes with a hefty price tag. After doing some investigation, it was discovered that the gown costs Rs 2,99,500. That's a significant sum of money to spend on a gown!

    Sara let her gown do all the talking at the occasion. With her outfit, the diva wore a pair of diamond earrings and parted her hair in the centre. Sara went for a natural look with her make-up and looked stunning as she walked the stage. Sara's co-star Akshay Kumar, award-winning music composer AR Rahman, lyricist Irshad Kamil, producer Bhushan Kumar, and filmmaker Aanand L Rai,  were among those in attendance.

    ALSO READ: Atrangi Re Song: Sara Ali Khan does a ‘Chaka Chak’ dance at Dhanush’s engagement

    Sara Ali Khan, who is now promoting her next film Atrangi Re, has been dancing her heart out to Chaka Chak's song. Sara has not only had her friends and colleagues in the film industry dance to the song, but she has also made sure that she has made her friends and colleagues in the film industry dance to it as well. Many celebs have been seen performing the famous number with Sara, from Vicky Kaushal to Ananya Panday to Ranveer Singh.

    ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan plays a knock-knock joke on Vicky Kaushal; here is what happened next

    Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, was recently in Delhi, where she shared some amusing footage. Sara, dressed as her character Rinku, took over the streets of Delhi, channelling her wacky and exuberant persona. The actress was also photographed with her mother, Amrita Singh, and actress Janhvi Kapoor at the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2021, 5:29 PM IST
