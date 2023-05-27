Athiya Shetty issues statement against reports of her, KL Rahul being spotted at strip club

Several reports stated that KL Rahul and Athiya were sighted in a strip club after a video purportedly showing them at a London bar went popular on social media. Athiya Shetty has since denounced the reports.

On Saturday night, Athiya Shetty denounced Internet rumours that the actress and her husband KL Rahul had been seen at a strip club through her Instagram stories. Currently residing in England, KL Rahul had surgery a few weeks ago to repair a thigh injury he got during an IPL 2023 match. Several reports stated that KL Rahul and Athiya were sighted in a strip club after a video purportedly showing them at a London bar went popular on social media. Athiya Shetty has since denounced the reports.

ALSO READ: Video: Akshay Kumar enjoys volleyball with Dehradun police amid 'Shankara' shoot

Although she normally stays silent and doesn't respond, she stated that she felt it was vital to speak up for herself. She continued by saying that the circumstances surrounding her outing with KL Rahul and their pals at a regular location were misconstrued. The actress wrote: "I usually choose to be silent and not react, but sometimes it's important to stand up for yourself. Rahul, I and our friends went out to a regular place, as one does. Stop taking things out of context and check your facts before reporting. Peace and love,". Check out the story:

Post his surgery, KL Rahul wrote:"Hi everyone, I just got done with my surgery- it was successful. A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly. I'm officially on the road to recovery now. I'm determined to get back to my best and get back on the field. Onwards and upwards!"

On January 23, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul exchanged vows in front of their loved ones and close friends in a small wedding ceremony. The wedding was held in Suniel Shetty's Khandala home, Jahaan.

ALSO READ: IPL 2023 Final: Hip Hop icon King to set the stage on fire at the grand closing ceremony