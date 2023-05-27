Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Athiya Shetty issues statement against reports of her, KL Rahul being spotted at strip club

    Several reports stated that KL Rahul and Athiya were sighted in a strip club after a video purportedly showing them at a London bar went popular on social media. Athiya Shetty has since denounced the reports.
     

    Athiya Shetty issues statement against reports of her, KL Rahul being spotted at strip club ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 27, 2023, 9:16 PM IST

    On Saturday night, Athiya Shetty denounced Internet rumours that the actress and her husband KL Rahul had been seen at a strip club through her Instagram stories. Currently residing in England, KL Rahul had surgery a few weeks ago to repair a thigh injury he got during an IPL 2023 match. Several reports stated that KL Rahul and Athiya were sighted in a strip club after a video purportedly showing them at a London bar went popular on social media. Athiya Shetty has since denounced the reports. 

    ALSO READ: Video: Akshay Kumar enjoys volleyball with Dehradun police amid 'Shankara' shoot

    Although she normally stays silent and doesn't respond, she stated that she felt it was vital to speak up for herself. She continued by saying that the circumstances surrounding her outing with KL Rahul and their pals at a regular location were misconstrued. The actress wrote: "I usually choose to be silent and not react, but sometimes it's important to stand up for yourself. Rahul, I and our friends went out to a regular place, as one does. Stop taking things out of context and check your facts before reporting. Peace and love,". Check out the story:

    Athiya Shetty issues statement against reports of her, KL Rahul being spotted at strip club ADC

    Post his surgery, KL Rahul wrote:"Hi everyone, I just got done with my surgery- it was successful. A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly. I'm officially on the road to recovery now. I'm determined to get back to my best and get back on the field. Onwards and upwards!"

    On January 23, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul exchanged vows in front of their loved ones and close friends in a small wedding ceremony. The wedding was held in Suniel Shetty's Khandala home, Jahaan.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 Final: Hip Hop icon King to set the stage on fire at the grand closing ceremony

    Last Updated May 27, 2023, 9:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty spotted at strip club in London; here's how fans react to a viral video (WATCH) RBA

    Were KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty spotted at strip club in London? Here's how fans react to a viral video (WATCH)

    Gangubai Kathiawadi takes home 3 awards from IIFA Rocks 2023 (MSW)

    Gangubai Kathiawadi takes home 3 awards from IIFA Rocks 2023

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD dance steps will make fans go crazy-WATCH RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD dance steps will make fans go crazy-WATCH

    ISIS supporters send open threat to blast Mauritius theatre if they showcase 'The Kerala Story' ADC

    The Kerala Story: ISIS supporters send open threat to blast Mauritius theatre if they showcase film

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Tanushree Chatterjee Pradeep Pandey BOLD dance on Saadhe Teen Baje goes viral watch RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Tanushree Chatterjee, Pradeep Pandey's BOLD dance on ‘Saadhe Teen Baje’ goes viral-WATCH

    Recent Stories

    football Bayern Munich crowned Bundesliga 2022-23 champions; heartbreak for Borussia Dortmund fans snt

    Bayern Munich crowned Bundesliga 2022-23 champions; heartbreak for Borussia Dortmund fans

    Astrologer who predicted Congress' win in Karnataka now forecasts poll-bound Telangana's fate snt

    Astrologer who predicted Congress' win in Karnataka now forecasts poll-bound Telangana's fate

    WATCH Sengol handed over to PM Modi ahead of the new Parliament building inauguration snt

    WATCH: Sengol handed over to PM Modi ahead of the new Parliament building inauguration

    Sapta Puri 7 Holiest Cities of India for Hindus (MSW)

    Ayodhya to Varanasi-7 sacred Hindu pilgrimage sites to visit in India

    KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty spotted at strip club in London; here's how fans react to a viral video (WATCH) RBA

    Were KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty spotted at strip club in London? Here's how fans react to a viral video (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon