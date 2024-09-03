Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asianet News EXCLUSIVE: Actress Padmapriya exposes power dynamics in Malayalam film industry

    In an exclusive interview with Asianet News Executive Editor Sindhu Sooryakumar, actress Padmapriya criticised the existence of power dynamics in the Malayalam film industry, which she believes contributes to sexual misconduct. She highlighted the need for courage to come forward with complaints and criticized the lack of consideration for these power dynamics.

    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 4:21 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 4:21 PM IST

    Malayalam actress Padmapriya Janakiraman attributed sexual misconduct in Malayalam cinema to power dynamics. She pointed out that there are power groups within the industry. Regarding the Hema Committee report, she emphasised the need to examine its issues and work towards effective solutions for the future. Padmapriya expressed uncertainty about why the government withheld the report for four and a half years and questioned whether its release now would be beneficial.

    Asianet News EXCLUSIVE: There is a power group; AMMA lacks spine, says actress Padmapriya

    In an exclusive interview with Asianet News, Padmapriya said that the initial discussions among women in the film industry about their issues, following misconduct against an actress, led to the formation of the WCC (Women in Cinema Collective). Speaking to Asianet News Executive Editor Sindhu Sooryakumar, the actress noted that the Hema Committee report is currently viewed only in terms of sexual misconduct, but she emphasised that the root cause is the prevailing power dynamics which needs to change.

    The WCC was established in 2017 after an actress assault case and one of its initial actions was to approach Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, advocating for gender justice in the film industry and calling for a safe working environment for women. In response, the Kerala government formed a three-member committee, led by retired High Court judge Justice K Hema, later that year.

    "We met the Chief Minister and formed a committee within half an hour. But it took four years for the report to come out. I wonder what's the point of it coming out now. We should try to prevent such delays from happening in the future. The special investigation team is only looking into past crimes. What will they do if more atrocities happen? That's where the change needs to happen. But the government is not providing a clear answer to that," said Padmapriya.

    The actress remarked, "The Hema Committee report should be viewed as a chance to advance in a non-partisan way. I'm disappointed with Mohanlal's and Mammooty's positions. They hold significant influence in society, and I hope they come to realize this soon. I never anticipated that the AMMA officials would resign. It's unclear how AMMA views the WCC. When the entire executive committee resigns, to whom did they submit their resignations? How can a general body meeting be convened without any officials? This reflects a completely irresponsible attitude. As a member of AMMA myself, I must say that the AMMA officials' stance is spineless."

    Despite denials from various quarters, Padmapriya emphasized that power groups exist within the film industry. She stated that individuals coming forward with complaints need to have the courage to speak out. She criticized the fact that sexual misconduct occurs due to the existing power dynamics, which are often ignored. 

    Padmapriya also shared a personal experience from the Malayalam film industry: "When I was around 25 or 26 years old, a leading production manager asked me if I wasn’t too old to continue working and suggested that I should stop. This reflects the prevailing attitude," she said.

    'There are no power groups....' Mammootty opens up about Justice Hema Committee report
     

