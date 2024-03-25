Arun Govil talks about contesting in Lok Sabha Elections from Meerut for BJP- here's what he said

Bollywood actor Arun Govil will be contesting in the Lok Sabha elections from Meerut, BJP has confirmed. Arun was named in the fifth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls released on Sunday (March 24) night.

Arun Govil will run in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Sunday. The Ramayan star will fight in Meerut, his birthplace. Following the announcement, the actor went to X to thank the BJP and the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) for providing him this chance. The actor also stated that he will do his best.

“Heartfelt gratitude to Shri Narendra Modi ji and the selection committee who have given me such a big responsibility by making me the MP candidate of Meerut. I will make every effort to fully live up to the trust of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the expectations of the public… Jai Shri Ram ,” Arun Govil shared on X.

आ. श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी और चयन समिति का बहुत-बहुत हार्दिक आभार जिन्होंने मुझे मेरठ का सांसद प्रत्याशी बनाकर इतना बड़ा कार्यभार सौंपा है। मैं भारतीय जनता पार्टी के विश्वास और जनमानस की अपेक्षाओं पर पूर्णत: खरा उतरने का संपूर्ण प्रयास करूँगा…🙏🏼

जय श्री राम 🙏🏼@narendramodi… — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) March 24, 2024

Arun Govil was featured in the fifth list of Lok Sabha candidates released on Sunday night. The list also included Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut's name. It was confirmed that she will be competing against Mandi.

My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 24, 2024

She also posted her reaction on social media, expressing her appreciation for the chance. She wrote, ““My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting Loksabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks.”

About Arun Govil:

Govil, originally from Meerut, studied for a BSc before becoming an actor. His debut picture, Paheli, was released in 1977. Govil rose to prominence in the late 1980s when he played Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's television adaptation of Ramayana. He later appeared in a number of Odia, Telugu, Bhojpuri, and Braj Bhasha films, as well as various television series.