    Arun Govil talks about contesting in Lok Sabha Elections from Meerut for BJP- here's what he said

    Bollywood actor Arun Govil will be contesting in the Lok Sabha elections from Meerut, BJP has confirmed. Arun was named in the fifth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls released on Sunday (March 24) night. 

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

    Arun Govil will run in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Sunday. The Ramayan star will fight in Meerut, his birthplace. Following the announcement, the actor went to X to thank the BJP and the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) for providing him this chance. The actor also stated that he will do his best.

    “Heartfelt gratitude to Shri Narendra Modi ji and the selection committee who have given me such a big responsibility by making me the MP candidate of Meerut. I will make every effort to fully live up to the trust of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the expectations of the public… Jai Shri Ram ,” Arun Govil shared on X.

    Arun Govil was featured in the fifth list of Lok Sabha candidates released on Sunday night. The list also included Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut's name. It was confirmed that she will be competing against Mandi.

    She also posted her reaction on social media, expressing her appreciation for the chance. She wrote, ““My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting Loksabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks.”

    About Arun Govil: 
    Govil, originally from Meerut, studied for a BSc before becoming an actor. His debut picture, Paheli, was released in 1977. Govil rose to prominence in the late 1980s when he played Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's television adaptation of Ramayana. He later appeared in a number of Odia, Telugu, Bhojpuri, and Braj Bhasha films, as well as various television series.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 11:02 AM IST
