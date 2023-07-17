Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arshad Warsi in the new instalments of 'Welcome' and 'Jolly LLB', Akshay Kumar confirmed to join him

    Arshad Warsi confirms that he will join the star-studded cast in sequels of 'Welcome 3' and 'Jolly LLB 3'. The films will see Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Paresh Rawal too in them. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Arshad Warsi in the new instalments of 'Welcome' and 'Jolly LLB', Akshay Kumar confirmed to join him MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 3:22 PM IST

    Arshad Warsi recently confirmed his involvement in the sequels Welcome 3 and Jolly LLB 3. Describing Welcome 3 as a massive and larger-than-life theatrical film, he expressed excitement about starring alongside Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Paresh Rawal. Regarding Jolly LLB 3, Warsi shared that shooting will commence in January and praised the film for its exploration of the dichotomy between good and bad in society.

    In an interview, Arshad Warsi revealed, “The scale of Welcome 3: the cost, the climax, is unreal. It is an insanely larger-than-life theatrical film which I will be a part of.”

    ALSO READ: 'Merry Christmas' featuring Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, releasing on THIS date; Read to know more

    When asked about Jolly LLB 3, he shared, “We start shooting in January. It is one of those films that tell you the truth of how things run in the world, good versus bad.” He also talked about not being in the second instalment of Jolly LLB, I remember I told Subhash (Kapoor, director) also ‘You should do it with Akshay. If you want to show crowd in a courtroom, with me it will be 500, with Akshay you will get 5000’ Somewhere, the production people realised ‘let’s get a bigger star’… People liked to see me, so I am back. People will enjoy seeing me and Akshay.”

    Arshad Warsi, who has carved a niche for himself in the web space, emphasized the changing landscape of cinema, with superhero films dominating theatrical releases. On the topic, he said, “The whole scenario has changed in cinema. Now all the movies releasing in theatres are superhero films. They are huge, larger than life, it’s bizarre. I am seeing myself that way. To do a small bit in these big films, I don’t fancy that.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Arshad Warsi (@arshad_warsi)

    On a closing note he added, “For me, job satisfaction is most important. These are films which will pay me tonnes of money. The ones I have got offered, I didn’t fancy very much. The one I am doing is Welcome 3.”

    While acknowledging the financial benefits of big-budget films, he prioritized job satisfaction and mentioned his upcoming projects, including The Routes, Banda Singh, In Deewar, Jeevan Bheema Yojana, and Golmaal 5.

    ALSO READ: ‘Bawaal’ Special Screening: Fans surprised by Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor’s appearance at the end

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 3:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy reveals he read the Bhagwad Gita to prepare for Christopher Nolan's film ADC

    Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy reveals he read the Bhagwad Gita to prepare for Christopher Nolan's film

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan shares Nayanthara's poster with powerful caption ATG

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan shares Nayanthara's poster with powerful caption

    Malayalam actor-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya gets engaged to Sreyas Mohan, see pictures ADC

    Malayalam actor-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya gets engaged to Sreyas Mohan, see pictures

    Merry Christmas featuring Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, releasing on THIS date; Read to know more ATG

    'Merry Christmas' featuring Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, releasing on THIS date; Read to know more

    The Trunk: New Netflix drama series to cast Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin ADC

    The Trunk: New Netflix drama series to cast Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin

    Recent Stories

    13.5 crore Indians escape multidimensional poverty in 5 years

    13.5 crore Indians escape multidimensional poverty in 5 years

    Realme Pad 2 with 120Hz 2K Super Display to launch in India on July 19 here is what we know gcw

    Realme Pad 2 with 120Hz 2K Super Display to launch in India on July 19

    OMG 2 to Vicky Donor: 7 films that gave us sex education MSW

    OMG 2 to Vicky Donor: 7 films that gave us sex education

    Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy reveals he read the Bhagwad Gita to prepare for Christopher Nolan's film ADC

    Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy reveals he read the Bhagwad Gita to prepare for Christopher Nolan's film

    PM Modi to inaugurate new terminal building at Port Blair airport on July 18; see pics AJR

    PM Modi to inaugurate new terminal building at Port Blair airport on July 18; see pics

    Recent Videos

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon