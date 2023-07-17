Arshad Warsi in the new instalments of 'Welcome' and 'Jolly LLB', Akshay Kumar confirmed to join him

Arshad Warsi confirms that he will join the star-studded cast in sequels of 'Welcome 3' and 'Jolly LLB 3'. The films will see Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Paresh Rawal too in them. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Arshad Warsi recently confirmed his involvement in the sequels Welcome 3 and Jolly LLB 3. Describing Welcome 3 as a massive and larger-than-life theatrical film, he expressed excitement about starring alongside Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Paresh Rawal. Regarding Jolly LLB 3, Warsi shared that shooting will commence in January and praised the film for its exploration of the dichotomy between good and bad in society.

In an interview, Arshad Warsi revealed, “The scale of Welcome 3: the cost, the climax, is unreal. It is an insanely larger-than-life theatrical film which I will be a part of.”

When asked about Jolly LLB 3, he shared, “We start shooting in January. It is one of those films that tell you the truth of how things run in the world, good versus bad.” He also talked about not being in the second instalment of Jolly LLB, I remember I told Subhash (Kapoor, director) also ‘You should do it with Akshay. If you want to show crowd in a courtroom, with me it will be 500, with Akshay you will get 5000’ Somewhere, the production people realised ‘let’s get a bigger star’… People liked to see me, so I am back. People will enjoy seeing me and Akshay.”

Arshad Warsi, who has carved a niche for himself in the web space, emphasized the changing landscape of cinema, with superhero films dominating theatrical releases. On the topic, he said, “The whole scenario has changed in cinema. Now all the movies releasing in theatres are superhero films. They are huge, larger than life, it’s bizarre. I am seeing myself that way. To do a small bit in these big films, I don’t fancy that.”

On a closing note he added, “For me, job satisfaction is most important. These are films which will pay me tonnes of money. The ones I have got offered, I didn’t fancy very much. The one I am doing is Welcome 3.”

While acknowledging the financial benefits of big-budget films, he prioritized job satisfaction and mentioned his upcoming projects, including The Routes, Banda Singh, In Deewar, Jeevan Bheema Yojana, and Golmaal 5.

