Arjun Kapoor ticks off bucket list; watches Chelsea's Champions League win with Malaika Arora

Chelsea fan Arjun Kapoor has ticked off one of the many things on his bucket list with Malaika Arora. On Wednesday night, the actor-couple enjoyed the Blue's 3-0 victory against AC Milan in their Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge, London. Graham Potter's men putting forth dominating display of football would have been a treat for Arjun, and celebrating the win with Malaika by his side would have just been icing on the cake.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and his lady love Malaika Arora are enjoying a vacation in London, United Kingdom, and the Ek Villain Returns star ticked off one of the things on his bucket list during their trip.

Also read: Pictures: Malaika Arora flaunts cleavage, toned legs in a lavender thigh-high slit gown

A massive Chelsea fan, Arjun Kapoor watched his favourite football club register an emphatic 3-0 win against AC Milan in their UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.

Seeing new manager Graham Potter's men put up a stellar show against the Italian Serie A champions in front of a packed home crowd left Arjun Kapoor ecstatic. The icing on the cake for the Chelsea fan was having his lady love Malaika Arora by her side.

Also read: UCL 2022-23: Reece James can become a Chelsea legend, believes Graham Potter

The Bollywood hunk took to Instagram to share pictures of their trip to Stamford Bridge and also shared a clip of watching the game. While Arjun Kapoor wore a light blue shirt and brown blazer, his lady love Malaika Arora looked gorgeous in a cream polo neck t-shirt and black jacket.

"Ticked off the bucket list thanks to everyone at Chelsea FC… being able to take her to a @chelseafc game at the bridge !!!We won 3-0 & I had someone next to me to celebrate it with !!! (swipe right) 😉@malaikaaroraofficial," wrote Arjun Kapoor in his latest Instagram post.

Chelsea defeated AC Milan to secure its first victory in the Champions League with goals from Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James.

In the 24th minute of the match, Fofana scored to break the scoreless tie. Milan had failed to clear a corner kick, resulting in a scrum in the six-yard box.

Early in the second half, Aubameyang connected with James' cross and turned in from close range to give Graham Potter's team a lead.

After the hosts' high press won the ball back, James converted from a goal supplier to a goal scorer to make it three, thumping in at the near post from within the box.

Also read: Chelsea owner Todd Boehly trolled for pitching 'North vs South All-Star game' in Premier League