Chelsea owner Todd Boehly trolled for pitching 'North vs South All-Star game' in Premier League

To help raise money for the English football pyramid, Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly has recommended the Premier League adopt an all-star North against South game.

The American co-owner of the Blues has also suggested that instead of three teams being automatically relegated at the end of the season, a "four-team tournament" be held to determine who drops out.

To increase revenue, Boehly, who oversaw a group that acquired Chelsea for 4.25 billion pounds in May, suggested that the Premier League might take a lot of inspiration from American sports.

In an interview at the SALT conference in New York, the 48-year-old said, "I hope the Premier League takes a little bit of a lesson from American sports and really starts to figure out, "Why wouldn't we do a tournament with the bottom four teams? Why isn't there an All-Star game?"

"You could do a North vs South All-Star game in the Premier League and fund whatever the pyramid needed very easily. Everyone likes the idea of more revenue for the league," the Chelsea owner added.

The greatest athletes from each league compete in exhibition-style games known as "All-Star games" in American sports leagues, including the NFL and NBA.

In his hypothetical Premier League all-star game, the greatest and most notable players from northern English teams, such as Liverpool and both Manchester clubs, would likely compete against the vast majority of London clubs in the south.

When questioned about the European Super League, he also acknowledged that he did not provide 'hard nos'.

Boehly further disclosed that Tuchel was fired because he disagreed with the new owners' plans for the team.

"Tuchel is obviously extremely talented and someone who had great success with Chelsea. Our vision for the club was to find a manager who really wanted to collaborate with us. The reality was that we weren't sure that Thomas saw it the same way we saw it. We just didn't have a shared vision for the future. It wasn't a decision that was made because of a single win or loss," the American said.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp unimpressed with Todd Boehly's suggestion

Todd Boehly's suggestion of a North vs South All-Star game has created a massive outburst across social media. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp too responded to the Chelsea owner's idea.

"He doesn't wait long. When he finds a date for that he can call me. He forgets in American sports these players have four-month breaks so they are quite happy they can do a little bit of sport in these breaks. It's completely different in football," Klopp said.

"Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well? I'm surprised by the question so please don't judge my answers too much, but maybe he can explain it to me at one point and find a proper date. I'm not sure people want to see that. Imagine that, [Manchester] United, Liverpool, Everton, Newcastle players all on one team that's not the national team, just a north team. Interesting game. All the London guys together. Arsenal, Tottenham. Great. Did he really say it? Interesting," the Liverpool boss added.

