Arjun Kapoor HOSPITALISED? Actor leaves fans worried after he shares pictures with IV drip

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share pictures from his vacation where in one he was seen in a healthcare resort with an IV drip on.

Actor Arjun Kapoor raised concerns among fans after sharing a series of images in one where he spent a few days at a medical health resort in Austria. The actor took to Instagram to share images of his recent vacation. While the majority of the images showed Arjun resting and enjoying the landscape, one showed him with an IV drip.

Post

Fans react

As soon as the post was out and fans saw the hospital picture, they took to the comment section to express their concern. Netizens wrote, "How are you now? Hope you are well." Another asked, "What had happened to you?" While some asked if everything was ok.

Arjun Kapoor's professional front

'Singham Again' will star Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in crucial roles. Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh will appear in cameo roles.

Arjun will next appear in 'No Entry 2', opposite Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan. The film will be produced by his father, Boney Kapoor.

Also read: THROWBACK THURSDAY: When Shah Rukh Khan openly FLIRTED with Priyanka Chopra, asked about her 'dream man'

Arjun Kapoor's personal life

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor had been dating for a time and finally declared their relationship in 2018 during Malaika's birthday party. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for over five years now.

Malaika Arora's marriage

Malaika Arora married Arbaaz Khan in 1997 and has a son Arhaan Khan. The couple split ways in 2017.

Latest Videos