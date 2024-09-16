Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran light up London stage; fans celebrate their epic collaboration [See Pics]

    Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran wowed audiences with their dynamic London performance, igniting social media with excitement. Fans praised their epic collaboration as legendary.
     

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 10:53 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

    Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran have set the music world abuzz after their electrifying performance in London. The collaboration between these two musical titans has sent waves of excitement through social media, leaving fans exhilarated and calling them legends.

    The Indian singer Arijit Singh took to Instagram to share the thrilling experience with his followers. Alongside captivating photos of the concert, he expressed his gratitude, writing, “#london, thank you for showing up in such a magnificent way last night. Love & Gratitude #arijitsinghlive Thank you @teddysphotos for the #perfect moment.” The post quickly garnered a flood of enthusiastic responses. One fan commented, “Best Collabs For Us Now We Can Die Peacefully.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Arijit Singh (@arijitsingh)

    This exciting collaboration follows Ed Sheeran's recent concert in Mumbai, part of his 2024 Asia and Europe Tour. Sheeran, who performed at the Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds, marked his third visit to India, having last performed there in 2017. During the Mumbai concert, Sheeran’s performance was elevated by an unexpected guest appearance from Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh. Dosanjh joined Sheeran on stage for a rendition of the track “Lover,” which quickly became a viral sensation. The sight of Dosanjh singing while Sheeran strummed his guitar provided a memorable and heartfelt moment for the audience.

    In an interview with Brut India, Sheeran reflected on his growing appreciation for Indian music. He shared, “I attended an occasional party with several folks when I initially moved over here. In Bollywood, there were big stars. That, I believe, somewhat opened the door. There is an abundance of excellent Indian music available. For the past year and a half or so, that's probably what I've listened to the most.”

    The collaboration between Sheeran and Singh, coupled with the surprise performance with Dosanjh, highlights a remarkable blending of musical cultures and an enduring celebration of global artistry.  

