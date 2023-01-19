AR Rahman votes for Oscars 2023 nominations, fans wonder it might be for RRR song 'Naatu Naatu'

Naatu Naatu got shortlisted in the Original Song category for Oscars 2023. AR Rahman has posted a screenshot of his vote for the Oscars on his Instagram handle. Fans wonder that it might be his vote for the RRR song 'Naatu Naatu.'

The nomination ceremony for the 95th academy awards is just around the corner. It is keeping members of the film fraternity around the globe on their toes. There is a lot of excitement and zeal among ardent fans and netizens. Because, this time from India, RRR has created a new benchmark by winning Golden Globes Awards and two Critics Choice Awards. It is also the main reason behind Indian fans wanting to know who is heading ahead in the Oscars 2023 nominations list.

For those unaware, the noted filmmaker SS Rajamouli directed global blockbuster film RRR has become the only film from India to win a Golden Globe at the Golden Globes 2023 awards ceremony that happened last week at the Beverly Hills in California. Our Indian cinema has created a new world record and history in itself. The RRR song Naatu Naatu has won the Best original song award. In this song category, even Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift got nominated. The song left all these big names behind.

It is a pride-filled moment to say that India created a new benchmark by winning the Golden Globe award. RRR also won the Critics Choice Awards. From the moment the RRR song Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globe and now followed by the Critics Choice Awards, the social media and internet got filled up with fans congratulating the team.

As the voting lines for the awards closed on Tuesday night, music maestro AR Rahman shared an update about his ballot. The excitement is at an all-time high this year for Oscars as India's only film RRR has yet again got coveted nominations for the Best Original Song category. It is a new feat and accomplishment that many filmmakers dream for.

The Oscar-winning composer posted a screenshot of an email by The Academy on his official Instagram handle. It is a notification stating that he had cast his vote. The text in the mail read, "Thank you. Your ballot has got received."

The mail also stated a mandatory instruction. The instruction read, "Please keep your voting decisions confidential. It is essential to the integrity and fairness of the process. (This includes, but is not limited to, sharing opinions with the media and/or posting opinions on blogs, Facebook, Twitter and similar online platforms.) Thank you."

Sharing the screenshot on Instagram on Wednesday, AR Rahman added a victory hand emoji. His post also received a heartwarming reaction from The Academy, which dropped yellow heart icons in the comments section. However, the image left Rahman fans curious about his vote. Many began guessing it might be for noted filmmaker SS Rajamouli directed RRR. Others commented that the music composer had voted for Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan: I, for which he has given music.

"NAATU NAATU," said a fan. "RRR. It is time for Mr. Keeravani gaaru to bring an Oscar to India. Naatu Naatu," said another fan. "Vote for RRR," added a user. "#RRR," said a user.

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will take place Tuesday morning (Tuesday evening in India), live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater of the Academy. Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and M3GAN star Allison Williams are on board to announce the 2023 Academy Awards nominations. The awards ceremony will take place on March 12.

