AP Dhillon concert: One ticket equals 1,500 vada pavs in Mumbai! See details

The Rs 30,000 ticket comes with a few advantages. It is named the Silver Lounge Area meaning exclusive lounge access, VIP restrooms, unlimited Complimentary alcoholic beverages, tailored food and beverage experience (paid), dedicated express entry, and more.

AP Dhillon, the singer of "Brown Munde," is scheduled to embark on a three-city tour of India as part of his The Brownprint tour. The tour is set to begin in Mumbai on December 7, 2024, and will stop in New Delhi on December 14, 2024, before wrapping up with a final event in Chandigarh on December 21, 2024. He has not made an India tour since 2021.

The AP Dhillon concert tickets are available now, September 29, 2024, and are broken down into two categories: Silver and Gold. After a little digging, it was found that the Mumbai concert's top ticket price is about Rs 30,000. In Mumbai, a single vada pav costs Rs 20, therefore for the 30,000 ticket price, you could buy almost 1,500 vada pavs.

His longtime partner Shinda Kahlon will be on the stage with him.

Talking about his upcoming tour, the 31-year-old musician posted on his Instagram, he wrote, "I'm incredibly excited to be returning to India for my tour. The love and support I've received from Indian fans has been overwhelming. I can't wait to reconnect with them and share the energy of The Brownprint' live."

The singer also posted about the sales of the ticket and wrote, "I’ve been waiting to go back to where it all started. To the fans who have made me who I am. To the place I will always call home. INDIA LETS GO! Tickets go on sale Sept 29th"

Fans cannot wait to see their favorite artist perform live as the tickets are flying away and has crashed several websites such as Paytm Insider Application.

