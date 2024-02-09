Anweshippin Kandethum Review: Is Tovino Thomas's movie worth watching; Check

The Malayalam movie Anweshippin Kandethum, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role, was released in theatres today. The reviews of the movie is out now.

The Malayalam movie Anweshippin Kandethum, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role, was released in theatres today. The movie, directed by newcomer Darwin Kuriakose and written by Jinu V. Abraham, follows the story of a murder investigation. The protagonist, newly-appointed sub-inspector Anand Narayanan, played by Tovino, begins his duties at a police station in Kottayam district. The reviews of the movie is out now.

The actor was last seen in the 2019 film "Kalki." Fans have been intrigued to see Tovino donning the cop attire once again. The filmmakers took to social media to announce that the film had been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The movie boasts an ensemble cast, including prominent actors like Siddique, Arthana Binu, Indrans, Jaffer Idukki, and others. Santhosh Narayanan is responsible for composing the film's music, marking his second venture in the Malayalam film industry. Gautham Sankar serves as the cinematographer, capturing the visuals, while Saiju Sreedharan handles the editing of the film.