Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika indulge in art as actor shares blackboard drawing, fans react with hearts

Anushka Sharma, the Bollywood actor and wife of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, delighted her fans by sharing a heartwarming moment of creativity with her daughter Vamika on social media. The actor took to Instagram to post a picture of a blackboard with drawings, presumably created by her one-year-old daughter Vamika.

In the photo, Anushka's blackboard was filled with vibrant chalk drawings, showcasing the playful creativity of her young daughter. Anushka captioned the image simply with a heart emoji, letting the artwork speak for itself.

Fans and followers of the actor were quick to react with overwhelming love and appreciation for the adorable artwork. The comments section was flooded with heart emojis and words of admiration for Vamika's artistic talents.

Anushka Sharma, known for her roles in Bollywood films and her work as a film producer, has often shared glimpses of her personal life with her fans. Her posts about motherhood and family have resonated deeply with her followers, who appreciate her candid moments and insights.

Recently, Anushka also shared this image on Father's day:

The actor and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021. Since then, Anushka has shared several precious moments of her journey as a mother, giving her fans a glimpse into her life beyond the silver screen.

As the post continues to garner affectionate reactions from fans, it's clear that Anushka Sharma and her daughter Vamika's bond, showcased through such endearing moments, continues to capture the hearts of people worldwide.

