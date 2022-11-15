Anushka Sharma becomes Indian brand ambassador of Michael Kors watches

Actor Anushka Sharma will now be seen as the face of Michael Kors watches in India. The brand has roped in the actor as its ambassador in India and is expected to launch its campaign later this month.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has been signed as the brand ambassador in India for Michael Kors watches by Fossil India Private Ltd. The collaboration will begin with a campaign to promote the band’s timeless pieces for women. The campaign is expected to launch later this month.

Johnson Verghese, managing director of Fossil India Private Ltd, the company which owns Michael Kors in the country, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Anushka Sharma to be the face of Michael Kors timepieces in India. She has been a trailblazer throughout her career as much for her on-screen performances as her style aesthetic, she exemplifies the values of individuality and excellence that we pride ourselves in. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Michael Kors family.”

Anushka Sharma, who posted a few pictures flaunting a Michael Kors watch, said, "I have long admired the standout nature and unique designs of Michael Kors watches, and I am happy to be working with them as an ambassador. Their innovative creations are an authentic expression of individuality. The brand has a historic lineage, and I am honoured to represent its global heritage in India."

The Fossil Group has seen a decline of 11% in its net sales to $436 million in the third quarter, globally. The American and Asian sales have dropped while the company’s performance in Europe was also reported to be flat in constant currency terms, said a statement issued by the company.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is presently busy shooting for her upcoming sports drama, 'Chakda Express'. She was last seen in ‘Zero’, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Early this year, Anushka also announced that she will no longer be a producer and would want to focus on acting. The actor has reached a new milestone in the world of brands by becoming an ambassador of the 21-year-old fashion brand.