Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Anupamaa update: Rupali Ganguly's show's new twist; Anuj turns saviour for Baa-Bapuji

    Pakhi criticises her mother and names her naukrani in the forthcoming Anupamaa episode. Anuj, on the other hand, assists Baa and Bapuji.

    Anupamaa update: Rupali Ganguly's show's new twist; Anuj turns saviour for Baa-Bapuji RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 20, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

    In the most recent Anupamaa episode, Barkha and Malti Devi discuss Anupamaa's budding friendship with the Shah family. Anuj overhears the chat and advises them to keep inside their boundaries. He also makes Malti Devi realise her faults in the past. Choti Anu appears and informs Anuj that she has a high fever and calls her mother Anupamaa. 

    Meanwhile, Anu prepares meals for Baa and Bapuji in the Shah residence. Anuj calls to notify her about Choti Anu's condition. Anuj begins to fear and is concerned about his daughter. Bapuji notices Anu's condition and invites her to accompany him to the Kapadia residence since Choti requires her assistance.

    Also Read: Watch: Suki Waterhouse announces first pregnancy with Robert Pattinson

    Malti Devi uses Choti Anu to provoke Anuj against Anupamaa. Anu appears unexpectedly to the Kapadia residence and takes care of her daughter. She is also concerned about Baa and Bapuji. Adhik informs Anupamaa that Pakhi is welcome to stay at the Shah residence and care for them. Pakhi, on the other hand, loses her cool and refuses to go. She claims that she is not like her maid mother, Anupamaa. 

    Dimpy chastises Pakhi for listening to music and neglecting her grandparents. Pakhi is told to leave by Bapuji. He stumbles into Leela's bedroom while assisting her to the loo. They both feel helpless.

    Also Read: Leo: Thalapathy Vijay-starrer to release on OTT, here's when and where to watch

    Anuj will be seen bringing Baa and Bapuji to the Kapadia residence and caring for them. Malti Devi would lose her cool when she sees Anuj caring for them.

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2023, 12:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan sets a mysterious tone; read details RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan sets a mysterious tone; read details

    National Commission for Women files Suo Moto case against Mansoor Ali Khan for his remarks against Trisha

    National Commission for Women files Suo Moto case against Mansoor Ali Khan for his remarks against Trisha

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui tells Mannara Chopra 'Ungli Neechay...'; here's what she said next RBA

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui tells Mannara Chopra 'Ungli Neechay...'; here's what she said next

    Watch: Suki Waterhouse announces first pregnancy with Robert Pattinson

    Watch: Suki Waterhouse announces first pregnancy with Robert Pattinson

    Leo Thalapathy Vijay-starrer to release on OTT, here's when and where to watch SHG

    Leo: Thalapathy Vijay-starrer to release on OTT, here's when and where to watch

    Recent Stories

    Stage carriage vs Contract carriage: What led to stand-off between 'Robin' bus and MVD in Kerala? Read anr

    Stage carriage vs Contract carriage: What led to stand-off between 'Robin' bus and MVD in Kerala? Read

    Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan sets a mysterious tone; read details RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan sets a mysterious tone; read details

    SFJ declares $10,000 reward for World Cup field intruder; controversy escalates AJR

    SFJ declares $10,000 reward for World Cup field intruder; controversy escalates

    National Commission for Women files Suo Moto case against Mansoor Ali Khan for his remarks against Trisha

    National Commission for Women files Suo Moto case against Mansoor Ali Khan for his remarks against Trisha

    OnePlus 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC to launch on December 4 here is what we know gcw

    OnePlus 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC to launch on December 4

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon