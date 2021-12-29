[EXCLUSIVE] Anup Soni opens up on being associated with Crime Patrol as an anchor

Anup Soni is known for his work in Crime Patrol. During an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable, the actor spoke about being associated with Crime Patrol as an anchor.

Fans of Anup Soni were shocked when they came to know that their favourite show, Crime Patrol, will be going off-air very soon. The show is known to be one of the most successful crime investigation series shown on the sets of Indian Television. Actor Anup Soni has been hosting the show for a very long time. During an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable, the Balika Vadhu actor opened up about fans associating him with Crime Patrol show as a host.

He said, "I am not trying to disassociate my work with Crime Patrol. I do not want people to think of me as a Crime Patrol actor. I want them to see my acting assignments. I do not want them to forget me and disassociate me with that show. They are a part of my life. Crime Patrol is a part of my life, although now I am focusing on my acting. I was never an anchor but was always an actor anchoring happened throughout the journey, and I do not know the show became popular".

The actor further said, "I thank god there was a show like this as it gave me credibility, had respect and had an identity. Woh gratitude ki feeling zarori hai. I want people to know me as an actor, performer on different characters and appreciate me as an actor".

Also read: Balika Vadhu director Ram Vriksha Gaur selling vegetables to earn livelihood; this actor came to rescue

Anup further spoke about the struggles he had faced when he had started his career. He remarked, "When I had started, the opportunities were fewer. There was no web, and the TV was also not that big, which it is today. There were only films and one or two channels. I think that was a bigger challenge. The work was less". On the work front, Anup is known for his performance in Balika Vadhu. Talking about the social drama TV show, he said that it had made him a better human being.

Also read: Sad news for all Crime Patrol's fans; Anup Soni's show to go off-air

