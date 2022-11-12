Another model accuses Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct

After Sherlyn Chopra and Rani Chatterjee, among others, another model has accused filmmaker Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct. The model alleged that he kept staring at her private parts for five minutes.

Filmmaker Sajid Khan, who is presently being seen inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, has once again been accused of sexual harassment. Previously, actors Sherlyn Chopra, Rani Chatterjee, and Kanishka Soni had alleged of sexual misconduct against the ‘Housefull’ filmmaker. Now, while he continues to be inside the BB house, another model has reportedly come forward with similar accusations.

A model-turned-actor, who has worked in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films, reportedly told a media house that Sajid Khan misbehaved with her. Recalling the alleged incident which took place 14 years ago, in 2008, she claimed, "I first met director Sajid Khan in the year 2008. When I requested him to cast me in his upcoming project, I was taken aback by some of his antics."

The woman further made some serious allegations against Sajid Khan claiming that he kept staring at her private parts. She reportedly claimed that Khan first stared at her breasts for five minutes and then went on to say that she should consider undergoing surgery for breast enlargement. She so claimed that the filmmaker suggested she apply some oils on her breast and massage it daily which will help in breast enlargement.

Sajid Khan has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women in showbiz. He was first accused in the year 2018 when the MeToo movement picked up in India with women coming forward and speaking of sexual harassment with them. The accusation against Khan resurfaced recently, right before he entered the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Several people on social media have called for an arrest of the filmmaker, amidst serious accusations against him. Meanwhile, for the unversed, when these serious allegations were pressed against him in 2018, Sajid Khan had to step down as Housefull 4’s director which starred actors Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Kriti Sanon among others. Since then, Khan was MIA, until he participated in Salman Khan’s reality show.