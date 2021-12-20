Ankita Lokhande starts new beginning with 'saathiya' Vicky Jain [Video]

Ankita Lokhande got married to her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain on December 14 at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. The actress had her griha pravesh ceremony earlier today. Check out the videohere.

The actress who is active on social media has been posting photos and videos from her wedding festivities. Her latest social media post happens to be from her griha pravesh ceremony. The actress was seen receiving a warm welcome from Vicky's family members. She posted a video where she could be seen wearing a blue and silver saree. She had captioned the video as "New beginning's with Mr Jain." She added the hashtags #anvikikahani and #grihapravesh to her sweet post.

It was on December 19 when Ankita Lokhande had turned 37 today. The actress who got married a few days back was seen cutting the cake at midnight with her husband Vicky Jain and their common friends. The actress had posted a glimpse of her midnight birthday celebrations on her social media feed. In the photos and videos posted by her, we could see that Vicky was seen giving her a kiss on her forehead. Vicky wished the actress by saying, "Happy birthday Mrs Jain,". She had replied back by saying, "Thank you so much Mr.Jain.”

The actress was seen cutting two cakes in a tracksuit. In one of the chocolate dome cakes, "Mrs Jain" was written. Her husband was by her side singing the happy birthday song for her. TV actress Ashita Dhawan was also spotted at Ankita's birthday bash.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She was also seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Circus. On the personal front, she was earlier dating late Sushant Singh Rajput.

