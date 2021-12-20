  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ankita Lokhande starts new beginning with 'saathiya' Vicky Jain [Video]

    Ankita Lokhande got married to her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain on December 14 at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. The actress had her griha pravesh ceremony earlier today. Check out the videohere.  

     

    Ankita Lokhande starts new beginning with 'saathiya' Vicky Jain [Video] scj
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 20, 2021, 4:43 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The actress who is active on social media has been posting photos and videos from her wedding festivities. Her latest social media post happens to be from her griha pravesh ceremony. The actress was seen receiving a warm welcome from Vicky's family members. She posted a video where she could be seen wearing a blue and silver saree. She had captioned the video as "New beginning's with Mr Jain." She added the hashtags #anvikikahani and #grihapravesh to her sweet post.

    It was on December 19 when Ankita Lokhande had turned 37 today. The actress who got married a few days back was seen cutting the cake at midnight with her husband Vicky Jain and their common friends. The actress had posted a glimpse of her midnight birthday celebrations on her social media feed. In the photos and videos posted by her, we could see that Vicky was seen giving her a kiss on her forehead. Vicky wished the actress by saying, "Happy birthday Mrs Jain,". She had replied back by saying, "Thank you so much Mr.Jain.” 

    The actress was seen cutting two cakes in a tracksuit. In one of the chocolate dome cakes, "Mrs Jain" was written. Her husband was by her side singing the happy birthday song for her. TV actress Ashita Dhawan was also spotted at Ankita's birthday bash.

     

    Also read: Malaika Arora to Ankita Lokhande to Varun Dhawan and more spotted in Mumbai

    On the work front, the actress was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She was also seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Circus. On the personal front, she was earlier dating late Sushant Singh Rajput.

    Also read: Newly married Ankita Lokhande makes chai for husband Vicky Jain, see pic

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2021, 4:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Drugs case: Armaan Kohli's bail plea rejected by Bombay High Court, complete details inside SCJ

    Drugs case: Armaan Kohli's bail plea rejected by Bombay High Court, complete details inside

    Watch Disha Patani's flying kick, actress leaves fans impressed; take a look RCB

    Watch Disha Patani's flying kick, actress leaves fans impressed; take a look

    Alia Bhatt shows her majestic bedroom as she relaxes with her pet cat Edward [Photo] scj

    Here's what Alia Bhatt is doing on Monday, check post

    South actress Hamsa Nandini diagnosed with breast cancer, complete details inside SCJ

    South actress Hamsa Nandini diagnosed with breast cancer, complete details inside

    When Keerthy Suresh met Mohanlal and Mammootty; here's what actress had to say RCB

    When Keerthy Suresh met Mohanlal and Mammootty; here's what actress had to say

    Recent Stories

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Mitchell Starc's comeback to Jos Buttler's grit - The Talking points from Day 5-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Mitchell Starc's comeback to Jos Buttler's grit - The Talking points from Day 5

    UP Election 2022 From wooing women voters to revisiting memories Congress wrap up Amethi Rae Bareli tour gcw

    UP Election 2022: From wooing women voters to revisiting memories; Congress wrap up Amethi, Rae Bareli tour

    Delhi CM Kejriwal urges Centre to allow booster dose advises people not to panic as Omicron cases rise to 28 gcw

    Delhi CM Kejriwal urges Centre to allow booster dose, advises people not to panic as Omicron cases rise to 28

    Lok Sabha passes Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 to link voter ID, Aadhaar cards-dnm

    Lok Sabha passes Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 to link voter ID, Aadhaar cards

    Drugs case: Armaan Kohli's bail plea rejected by Bombay High Court, complete details inside SCJ

    Drugs case: Armaan Kohli's bail plea rejected by Bombay High Court, complete details inside

    Recent Videos

    karnataka maharashtra border belagavi standoff Pro-Kannada outfits demand ban on MES amid unrest ycb

    Belagavi standoff: Pro-Kannada outfits demand ban on MES amid unrest

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs KBFC: Well done to Kerala Blasters; we didn't get going tonight - Mumbai City's Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Well done to Kerala Blasters; we didn't get going tonight - Mumbai City's Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 35): Kerala Blasters shock 10-man Mumbai City 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 35): Kerala Blasters shock 10-man Mumbai City 3-0

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words - ycb

    Karnataka: Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Feels good to be back says Rahul in Amethi gcw

    UP Election 2022: Feels good to be back, says Rahul in Amethi

    Video Icon