Ankita Lokhande shares pre-wedding video, netizens remember Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita Lokhande will be very soon getting married to her beau Vicky Jain. The Pavitra Rishta actress is all set to become Mrs Jain on December 14, 2021. Today, she posted a video from her pre-wedding rasam where she was seen performing puja rituals with her beau. The pair looked head-over-heels in love with one another. She had written a caption that read, "Togetherness".

However, fans of Ankita remembered her ex-boyfriend late Sushant Singh Rajput. They even said that she and Vicky do not look good together and that she looked the best with Sushant. To talk about the ex-couple they had met on the sets of their show Pavitra Rishta and had dated for more than six years, before they headed for separation.

Their pre-wedding celebrations had started a few days back. They had later also been to a friends wedding where they were seen setting the dance floor on fire. A common friend of the couple had posted a clip where the friend had written, "bride-to-be". Ankita had also written that, "Countdown begins with my janeman".

The couple was seen dancing on songs like, "Say Na Say Na" and, "Sauda Khara Khara". A few days back, the actress had shared photos from her and Vicky Jain's pre-wedding functions. In the photos,the actress could be seen dressed as a Maharashtrian bride. She had worn a green and a pink saree for the special day. She had posted a photo with Vicky with whom she is in a relationship since three years. She had written a caption that read, "Sacred".

She had also added the hashtag #preweddingfestivities, On the flip side, Vicky was seen posting a series of pictures from the wedding ceremony and he had written in Marathi that, "I love us but picture abhi baaki hai mere dost."