  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ankita Lokhande shares pre-wedding video, netizens remember Sushant Singh Rajput

    Ankita Lokhande will be marrying her long time boyfriend Vicky Jain on December 14. Today, the pair had a pre-wedding puja ritual where they both looked stunning. Take a look at the video right here.
     

    Ankita Lokhande shares pre-wedding video, netizens remember Sushant Singh Rajput SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 6, 2021, 7:25 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ankita Lokhande will be very soon getting married to her beau Vicky Jain. The Pavitra Rishta actress is all set to become Mrs Jain on December 14, 2021. Today, she posted a video from her pre-wedding rasam where she was seen performing puja rituals with her beau. The pair looked head-over-heels in love with one another. She had written a caption that read, "Togetherness".

    However, fans of Ankita remembered her ex-boyfriend late Sushant Singh Rajput. They even said that she and Vicky do not look good together and that she looked the best with Sushant. To talk about the ex-couple they had met on the sets of their show Pavitra Rishta and had dated for more than six years, before they headed for separation.

    Their pre-wedding celebrations had started a few days back. They had later also been to a friends wedding where they were seen setting the dance floor on fire. A common friend of the couple had posted a clip where the friend had written, "bride-to-be". Ankita had also written that, "Countdown begins with my janeman".

     

    The couple was seen dancing on songs like, "Say Na Say Na" and, "Sauda Khara Khara". A few days back, the actress had shared photos from her and Vicky Jain's pre-wedding functions. In the photos,the actress could be seen dressed as a Maharashtrian bride. She had worn a green and a pink saree for the special day. She had posted a photo with Vicky with whom she is in a relationship since three years. She had written a caption that read, "Sacred". Also read: Are Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain opting for a destination wedding? Here's what we know

    She had also added the hashtag #preweddingfestivities, On the flip side, Vicky was seen posting a series of pictures from the wedding ceremony and he had written in Marathi that, "I love us but picture abhi baaki hai mere dost." Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande receives pre-wedding gift, see pic

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2021, 7:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez heads for desert tour of Israel [PHOTOS] scj

    Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez heads for desert tour of Israel [PHOTOS]

    Sad news for all Crime Patrol's fans; Anup Soni's show to go off-air RCB

    Sad news for all Crime Patrol's fans; Anup Soni's show to go off-air

    Has Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera been invited to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's marriage?

    Has Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera been invited to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's marriage?

    Rakhi Sawant-Tejasswi Prakash do Lavni dance in front of Sara Ali Khan [VIDEO] scj

    Rakhi Sawant-Tejasswi Prakash do Lavni dance in front of Sara Ali Khan [VIDEO]

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Bride's family reaches Jaipur; gets traditional Rajasthani welcome RCB

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Bride's family reaches Jaipur; gets traditional Rajasthani welcome

    Recent Stories

    Putin meets Modi: India time-tested friend, friendly nation and great power-dnm

    Putin meets Modi: ‘India time-tested friend, friendly nation and great power’

    Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez heads for desert tour of Israel [PHOTOS] scj

    Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez heads for desert tour of Israel [PHOTOS]

    Novak Djokovic enters 350th week as world number 1, eyes Steffi Graf's record-ayh

    Novak Djokovic enters 350th week as world number 1, eyes Steffi Graf's record

    Sad news for all Crime Patrol's fans; Anup Soni's show to go off-air RCB

    Sad news for all Crime Patrol's fans; Anup Soni's show to go off-air

    Has Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera been invited to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's marriage?

    Has Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera been invited to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's marriage?

    Recent Videos

    former united states president donald trump social media firm truth social raises 1 billion dollars

    Donald Trump’s social media firm TRUTH Social raises $1 billion

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic doesn't want team to get complacent-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic doesn't want team to get complacent

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 19): Vazquez, Karuthadathkuni help Kerala Blasters edge past Odisha FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 19): Vazquez, Karuthadathkuni help Kerala Blasters edge past Odisha FC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon