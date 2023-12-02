Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's intimate scene from the song 'Hua Main' goes viral

    Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, is out in cinemas. Several situations in the film captured the audience's attention, including one with Ranbir and Rashmika from the song "Hua Main." Continue reading to learn more.

    Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna, hits cinemas on Friday, December 1. Animal, the most-anticipated film of 2023, has received positive reviews from both audiences and film reviewers. Several individuals shared images and brief snippets from the film from inside the cinema shortly after its theatrical premiere. One such post, which features Ranbir and Rashmika in intimate settings, is circulating online. 

    Censor Board gives 'A' certificate
    The film received a 'A' rating from the Censor Board of Film rating (CBFC). Animal was also subjected to five edits by the CBFC. According to a claim circulated online, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's 'steamy' sequences were cut. The report states, "Modified the intimate visuals of Vijay and Zoya by deleting the close-up shots at TCR 02:28:51 mins. approx."

    About the film
    Animal is produced by T-Series, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios and stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in pivotal parts. It is regarded as one of the longest Indian films ever made. The story follows Vijay, who has a complicated connection with his father Balbir Singh and would go to any length to make him happy. The film Animal is said to have a budget of Rs 100 crore. 

    Ranbir Kapoor was most recently seen in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, which he co-starred in with Shraddha Kapoor and was a box office triumph.

