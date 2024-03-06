Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Animal director Sandeep Vanga Reddy visit Tirumala temple, shares update about Prabhas starrer Spirit [WATCH]

    On February 6, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of the film 'Animal,' took a break from work to visit Tirumala Temple

    Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the mastermind behind the movie  'Animal', recently took a break from his busy schedule to embark on a spiritual journey to Tirumala Temple on February 6. This pilgrimage not only offered him solace but also provided insights into his next cinematic venture.

    In a video shared online by Suresh PRO on March 6, Sandeep Reddy Vanga was captured in a transformed appearance, having shaved off his head and beard. Dressed in a serene blue kurta with a pink stole draped around his neck, Sandeep Vanga exuded a sense of tranquility as he immersed himself in the spiritual ambiance of the temple. Despite his celebrity status, he humbly interacted with fans and paparazzi present at the temple premises, graciously posing for photographs and extending warm greetings.

    During this auspicious visit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga disclosed exciting details about his next directorial venture, titled 'Spirit,' featuring the talented Pan-India star Prabhas. With the pre-production phase slated to kick off soon, anticipation is high among cinephiles for what promises to be a compelling cinematic experience. Reports suggest that 'Spirit' is scheduled to commence filming in 2024, setting the stage for yet another captivating collaboration between Vanga and Prabhas.

    As Sandeep Reddy Vanga continues to captivate audiences with his unique storytelling and cinematic prowess, his spiritual sojourn to Tirumala Temple serves as a poignant reminder of the interconnectedness between creativity and spirituality in the realm of filmmaking. With 'Spirit' on the horizon, fans eagerly await the magic that Vanga and Prabhas are poised to create on the silver screen.

