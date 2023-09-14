Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anil Sharma bashes Naseeruddin Shah for calling Gadar 2 'harmful'

    After Naseeruddin Shah's comments against Anil Sharma's directed film Gadar 2 in his recent interview went VIRAL on the internet. Finally, director Anil Sharma has strongly reacted to Naseeruddin Shah's criticism of his movie Gadar 2, which has broken several records at the box office.

    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

    Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma has slammed Naseeruddin Shah for criticising the Sunny Deol starrer. Shah recently called Gadar 2 regressive and jingoistic. Gadar 2, also starring Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, has shattered several records at the box office ever since its release on August 11. The film has earned more than Rs 515 crores nett in India at the box office. Now, Anil Sharma has strongly reacted to comments made by Naseeruddin Shah. In an interview with AajTak, Anil Sharma said, "I read that quote by Naseer Sahab. I was surprised after reading it. Naseer Saheb knows me well. He also knows which ideology I belong to. I am surprised that he is saying such things about Gadar 2."

    Sharma further added, "I would like to say that Gadar 2 is not against any community. Neither is it against any country. Gadar in itself is a film which is full of patriotism. It is part of a sequel. It is a proper masala film. Which people have been watching for years? I would love to tell Naseer Sahab that once he watches Gadar 2, he will definitely change his statement. I still feel that he cannot say such things. I have been a fan of his acting. If he has said this. I would request him to watch the film once. I have always made cinema with the aim of masala. I have never had any political propaganda in this. Naseer Saheb himself is aware of this."

    In an interview with Free Press Journal, Naseeruddin Shah spoke out about how the popularity of movies now seemed to be driven by jingoism, which he believed was harmful. Naseeruddin Shah said, "It is not enough to love your country. But beat drums about it. You have to create imaginary enemies. What people do not realise is what they are doing is very harmful. In fact, films like Kerala Story and Gadar 2. I have not seen it. I know what they are about."

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
