Ananya Panday reveals why Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat parties are truly unforgettable; Read on

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday shares a close bond with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. Ananya, Suhana, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Shanaya Kapoor, who have been childhood friends, are often spotted enjoying time together. Recently, Ananya shared details about parties at Shah Rukh Khan's iconic residence, Mannat, revealing that the most memorable parties are those that conclude with her besties at the lavish home.

In an interview with Filmfare, Ananya reflected on her experiences at Mannat's gatherings. She recalled post-party moments spent with Suhana, Shah Rukh Khan, Shanaya, and Navya, where they would relax, eat burgers, and engage in lively conversations. She mentioned how these get-togethers would often follow events like Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. Ananya shared that they would return to Mannat, eat, and discuss the evening’s happenings, sometimes even continuing to dance in smaller groups. She emphasized that these intimate gatherings, often referred to as "after-after parties," were her favorite.

Talking about her inspirations in Bollywood, Ananya named Shah Rukh Khan as one of her idols. She admired the superstar for his ability to make people around him feel special, not just within his family but anyone he interacted with. Ananya expressed her aspiration to embody even a fraction of this charm someday.

On the professional front, Ananya was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's screenlife thriller CTRL alongside Vihaan Samat. The actress has a busy schedule for 2025, including an untitled film based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair, where she stars with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. She is also part of the romantic drama Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya, a Dharma Productions project that has generated considerable anticipation.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to share screen space with Suhana Khan in the upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film will also feature Abhishek Bachchan in a pivotal role.

