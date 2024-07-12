Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Nita Ambani pays tribute to the holy city of Kashi [WATCH]

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to celebrate their wedding today with grand festivities that honor the rich cultural heritage of Varanasi

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot today, marking the culmination of their grand pre-wedding ceremonies and festivities. In a celebration steeped in tradition, the Ambani family has chosen to honor the holy city of Kashi, also known as Varanasi, as part of the wedding celebrations.

Nita Ambani, the groom’s mother, has been instrumental in ensuring that the wedding pays homage to India's cultural heritage. Prior to the wedding, she visited Varanasi to seek blessings from Lord Shiva at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. This visit was not just a personal pilgrimage but also a way to invite divine blessings for the couple’s new journey together.

The Sacred Connection to Varanasi

Varanasi, resting on the banks of the Ganga, is considered the spiritual heart of India. Known as the 'Eternal City,' it is a place where tradition and spirituality are deeply interwoven into the fabric of daily life. Nita Ambani's visit to this ancient city underscores her deep reverence for its cultural and spiritual significance.

During her visit, Nita Ambani performed a puja at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, seeking blessings for Anant and Radhika. This act of devotion was a precursor to incorporating the essence of Varanasi into the wedding celebrations. The wedding theme will reflect the city's beauty, positivity, and purity, bringing the spirit of Varanasi to life in spectacular ways.

A Glimpse of Timeless Elegance

Nita Ambani's dedication to preserving and showcasing India's cultural heritage is evident in the thoughtful details of the wedding. She donned a stunning 28 chauk jaal Rangkat saree, designed and styled by Manish Malhotra in collaboration with Swadesh and Manish Malhotra World. This saree, adorned with delicate floral motifs and vibrant zari hues, is a tribute to the incredible craftsmanship of India’s artisans.

The creation of an authentic Rangkat saree is a labor-intensive process, taking over six months to weave. It is a testament to the skill and dedication of select weavers who have inherited this rare generational craft. By choosing such a piece, Nita Ambani not only honored the artisans but also brought a piece of Varanasi’s timeless elegance to the wedding.

A Celebration of Heritage

In line with her vision of sharing India’s rich cultural heritage with the world, Nita Ambani has ensured that the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is a celebration of tradition and spirituality. The homage to Varanasi is not just a thematic element but a reflection of the family’s deep-rooted values and respect for India's cultural legacy.

As the couple embarks on their new journey together, the blessings of Kashi Vishwanath and the spirit of Varanasi will be a guiding light, enveloping the celebrations in an aura of positivity, light, and purity. This wedding is a beautiful amalgamation of tradition, culture, and modernity, setting a benchmark for future celebrations.

