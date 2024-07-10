Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Honey Singh set to perform on big day? Here's what we know

    Yo Yo Honey Singh used Instagram to share that he will be performing at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The singer mentioned he will be in Mumbai for just one day

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 10, 2024, 8:51 AM IST

    Rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, renowned for his iconic hits such as 'Angreji Beat,' 'Love Dose,' 'Blue Eyes,' and 'Brown Rang,' played a pivotal role in bringing hip-hop to the forefront in India. His early 2000s tracks continue to evoke a sense of nostalgia among fans. Now, Honey Singh is gearing up to perform at the highly anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

    Honey Singh to Perform at Anant and Radhika's Wedding

    On July 9, Honey Singh took to Instagram Live to announce that he would be performing at Anant Ambani's wedding to Radhika Merchant. The rapper-singer shared that he would be in India for just one day to attend the event.

    Referring to the groom-to-be as his 'little-little darling brother,' Honey Singh reminisced about Anant attending his shows during his school days. He recalled how Anant used to come to his shows in 2012 wearing his school uniform and expressed his desire to help Anant relive those memories. Honey Singh also revealed his intention to get Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to dance during his performance. During the live session, he mentioned his upcoming Australia-New Zealand tour in September, where he would perform his latest track, 'Glory.'

    Honey Singh's Recent Performance at Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding

    In June, Honey Singh was a special guest at his close friend Sonakshi Sinha's wedding to Zaheer Iqbal. A video of him performing his hit song 'Brown Rang' for the newlyweds went viral, showcasing his enduring popularity and performance skills.

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12, marking another grand event in the social calendar where Honey Singh's performance will undoubtedly be a highlight.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2024, 8:51 AM IST
