Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Alia Bhatt-Katrina Kaif draped in saree, Vicky- Ranbir wear sherwani

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will marry today in Mumbai, amid considerable excitement. Guests from all around the world have descended on the city to attend the lavish wedding. Ahead of the pheras, the family members left Antilia and drove to the wedding location in luxurious cars adorned with flowers. High-profile visitors, including those from Bollywood, have started to arrive.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor arrives at the wedding location, accompanied by wife and actress Alia Bhatt. While Ranbir wore a cream sherwani with white pyjamas, Alia stole the show in a fuchsia pink silk traditional sari embellished with stunning traditional kundan jewelry, including a striking gold choker studded with emeralds, earrings, and a maang tika. She wore the sari with a stunning strapless brocade blouse. She posed on the red carpet while holding Ranbir's arm. The power couple exchanged a wide smile, their gazes fixed on each other.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina looked amazing in a gorgeous red saree, expressing elegance and grace. Her elegant clothes and glowing presence set the tone for the evening. Vicky Kaushal, by her side, complimented her appearance flawlessly, making them the picture-perfect couple. Many netizens noticed Katrina's apparent weight gain, which fueled speculation regarding her pregnancy.

