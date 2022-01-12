Amrish Puri death anniversary: Did you know he 'walked off’ from a set after co-star failed to recall lines?

Amrish Puri's grandson, Vardhan Puri highlighted an interesting anecdote about his iconic granddad which was shared with Vardhan by some of Amrish’s old friends.

Amrish Puri was one of the greatest actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor par excellence had delivered some iconic roles that are itched to the hearts of many. Whether it was Mogambo in Mr India or Balraj in Dil Wale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Amrish Puri entertained the Indian audience with his stellar performances through his career spanning in decades.

On his death anniversary, presented to you is an interesting anecdote that his grandson, actor Vardhan Puri, spoke about. Vardhan, who debuted in the Hindi film industry with ‘Yeh Saali Zindagi’, once recalled in an interview how Amrish Puri had stormed off from a film’s set.

Recalling the incident recited to him by filmmaker Satish Kaushik, Vardhan said that during the shooting of a particular film, Amrish Puri had walked off from a film’s set when a co-star could not remember his lines. Vardhan’s ‘Dadu’ had to wait for nearly four hours for his scene which was technically 15 minutes long. But since the co-star could not remember his lines, Amris Puri had to wait until he decided to walk out.

What angered Amrish Puri was the fact that even the assistants on the set had no answer to give him when he questioned them over the delay. However, when Satish Kaushik informed him of the situation, he instantly understood, said, Vardhan Puri.

Although Amish Puri is remembered mostly for the negative roles, Vardhan Puri said that off-screen, he was loved for his empathy and sensitivity. Vardhan said that he always thought his Dadu to be a serious man on the sets, which he says he clearly was, but he was not aware of the fact that he was also a prankster. It was Amrish Puri’s friends and colleagues Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik who told Vardhan about his grandfather’s childlike and naughty side.

