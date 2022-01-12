  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amrish Puri death anniversary: Did you know he 'walked off’ from a set after co-star failed to recall lines?

    Amrish Puri's grandson, Vardhan Puri highlighted an interesting anecdote about his iconic granddad which was shared with Vardhan by some of Amrish’s old friends.

    Amrish Puri death anniversary Did you the actor walked off from a set since co-star failed to recall lines drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 12, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Image: Getty Images

    Amrish Puri was one of the greatest actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor par excellence had delivered some iconic roles that are itched to the hearts of many. Whether it was Mogambo in Mr India or Balraj in Dil Wale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Amrish Puri entertained the Indian audience with his stellar performances through his career spanning in decades.

    On his death anniversary, presented to you is an interesting anecdote that his grandson, actor Vardhan Puri, spoke about. Vardhan, who debuted in the Hindi film industry with ‘Yeh Saali Zindagi’, once recalled in an interview how Amrish Puri had stormed off from a film’s set.

    Recalling the incident recited to him by filmmaker Satish Kaushik, Vardhan said that during the shooting of a particular film, Amrish Puri had walked off from a film’s set when a co-star could not remember his lines. Vardhan’s ‘Dadu’ had to wait for nearly four hours for his scene which was technically 15 minutes long. But since the co-star could not remember his lines, Amris Puri had to wait until he decided to walk out.

    ALSO READ: 12 iconic dialogues of legendary actor Amrish Puri

    What angered Amrish Puri was the fact that even the assistants on the set had no answer to give him when he questioned them over the delay. However, when Satish Kaushik informed him of the situation, he instantly understood, said, Vardhan Puri.

    Although Amish Puri is remembered mostly for the negative roles, Vardhan Puri said that off-screen, he was loved for his empathy and sensitivity. Vardhan said that he always thought his Dadu to be a serious man on the sets, which he says he clearly was, but he was not aware of the fact that he was also a prankster. It was Amrish Puri’s friends and colleagues Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik who told Vardhan about his grandfather’s childlike and naughty side.

    ALSO READ: Chris Gayle imitates Amrish Puri's signature dialogue Mogambo Khush Hua; Watch Video

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2022, 8:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Siddharth tenders public apology to Saina Nehwal in Twitter

    Siddharth apologises to Saina Nehwal for Twitter rant

    Lata Mangeshkar sister Usha Mangeshkar says Didi unlikely to get discharged soon drb

    Lata Mangeshkar’s sister, Usha Mangeshkar says ‘Didi unlikely to get discharged soon’

    Hollywood Burke Shelly Budgie singer and bassist dies at 71 drb

    Burke Shelly, ‘Budgie’ singer and bassist, dies at 71

    Bigg Boss 15 Simba Nagpal reacts to returning as wildcard entry says its like revisiting an old chapter drb

    Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal reacts to returning as wildcard entry; says its like ‘revisiting an old chapter'

    Nagarjuna Akkineni opens up on claims of Telugu films being sexist promoting stalking drb

    Nagarjuna Akkineni opens up on claims of Telugu films being sexist, ‘promoting stalking’

    Recent Stories

    Siddharth tenders public apology to Saina Nehwal in Twitter

    Siddharth apologises to Saina Nehwal for Twitter rant

    Hollywood was Andrew Garfield once told he wasnt handsome enough for a role drb

    Was Andrew Garfield once told he wasn’t ‘handsome’ enough for a role?

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara headline Day 1, check out the talking points-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Kohli and Pujara headline Day 1, check out the talking points

    Celeb spotted: Rakul Preet Singh to varun Dhawan, Urvashi Rautela, your daily celeb spotting is here drb

    Celeb spotted: Rakul Preet Singh to Varun Dhawan, Urvashi Rautela, your daily celeb spotting is here

    PM Modi's security lapse: Top Punjab cops knew protests would happen? Protesters were radicals?

    PM Modi's security lapse: Top Punjab cops knew protests would happen? Protesters were radicals?

    Recent Videos

    After half a century Turkmenistan wants to close Gates of Hell blazing crater heres why

    After half a century, Turkmenistan wants to close 'Gates of Hell' blazing crater; here's why

    Video Icon
    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day shattering global record

    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    Video Icon