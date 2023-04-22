Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amitabh Bachchan uploads funny post saying 'Tu cheez badi hai Musk Musk' after Twitter restores his blue tick

    The micro-blogging platform had earlier removed the badge from accounts that had not purchased its paid Blue service. Several celebrities, including Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, and Virat Kohli, lost their badges.

    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 22, 2023, 2:56 PM IST

    Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has thanked Twitter CEO Elon Musk for restoring the blue verification mark on his social media account in his inimitable manner. The company had previously deleted the badge from legacy accounts that had not subscribed to its paid Blue programme, which led to the loss of badges for several famous people, including Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, and Virat Kohli.

    In an attempt to praise "big brother" Musk, Bachchan tweeted on Friday, "Tu cheez badi hai musk musk," modifying the words of the song "Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast" from the 1994 movie Mohra. Bachchan's Twitter handle once again displayed the recognisable blue verification badge, which prompted the superstar to thank Musk. Check out the post here:

    Prior to the badge's restoration, Bachchan used social media to request the return of his blue tick, or "neel kamal". Additionally, the actor folded his hands while requesting the return of his verification badge with an emoticon, alleging that he had already paid for the services.

    Recently, Twitter introduced a premium subscription option where users may pay USD 8 to receive a blue verification badge on the microblogging platform. The blue checkmark on their handles was removed if they did not pay or purchase the service before the deadline. Fans of Bachchan were in splits after his initial reaction. The blue verification badge served as a means of preventing impersonation and combating misleading information for well-known people.

    To make it easier for users to distinguish real accounts of public interest—such as those of celebrities, politicians, businesses and brands, and news organizations—from fake or parody accounts, Twitter created the blue tick mark system in 2009. Previously, the business didn't charge for verification. Within two weeks of the company's acquisition, Elon Musk introduced Twitter Blue, which included the check-mark badge as one of the premium advantages.

