Amitabh Bachchan uploads funny post saying 'Tu cheez badi hai Musk Musk' after Twitter restores his blue tick

The micro-blogging platform had earlier removed the badge from accounts that had not purchased its paid Blue service. Several celebrities, including Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, and Virat Kohli, lost their badges.

In an attempt to praise "big brother" Musk, Bachchan tweeted on Friday, "Tu cheez badi hai musk musk," modifying the words of the song "Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast" from the 1994 movie Mohra. Bachchan's Twitter handle once again displayed the recognisable blue verification badge, which prompted the superstar to thank Musk. Check out the post here:

Prior to the badge's restoration, Bachchan used social media to request the return of his blue tick, or "neel kamal". Additionally, the actor folded his hands while requesting the return of his verification badge with an emoticon, alleging that he had already paid for the services.

Recently, Twitter introduced a premium subscription option where users may pay USD 8 to receive a blue verification badge on the microblogging platform. The blue checkmark on their handles was removed if they did not pay or purchase the service before the deadline. Fans of Bachchan were in splits after his initial reaction. The blue verification badge served as a means of preventing impersonation and combating misleading information for well-known people.

To make it easier for users to distinguish real accounts of public interest—such as those of celebrities, politicians, businesses and brands, and news organizations—from fake or parody accounts, Twitter created the blue tick mark system in 2009. Previously, the business didn't charge for verification. Within two weeks of the company's acquisition, Elon Musk introduced Twitter Blue, which included the check-mark badge as one of the premium advantages.

