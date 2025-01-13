Amitabh Bachchan, Shehnaaz Gill, Ravi Kishan and more celebrate Lohri with heartfelt wishes

Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shehnaaz Gill, and Vicky Kaushal celebrate Lohri with heartfelt wishes, sharing festive moments and spreading joy on social media with their fans.
 

Amitabh Bachchan, Shehnaaz Gill, Ravi Kishan and more celebrate Lohri with heartfelt wishes NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 3:28 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 3:28 PM IST

As India celebrates the vibrant festival of Lohri, Bollywood celebrities are also joining in the festive spirit with their families and friends. Lohri, primarily a harvest festival, is celebrated with enthusiasm, marking the end of winter and the arrival of the harvest season. This festival is not only important in Punjab but is also observed in various northern states like Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. Its celebrations often include bonfires, traditional dances, and delicious sweets, making it a much-awaited occasion for families to come together.

The festival of Lohri coincides with several other harvest celebrations, including Uttarayan, Pongal, Makar Sankranti, and Bihu, observed across different regions of India. This adds to the festive mood, as people across the country celebrate the season of harvest and prosperity. Many Bollywood stars took to social media to extend their warm wishes and share glimpses of their celebrations.

Amitabh Bachchan, the iconic Bollywood legend, marked the occasion with a heartfelt message. Sharing a photo of himself celebrating, he recalled the stories his mother used to tell him about Lohri, writing, “Happy Lohri. ‘Lohri da takka de, rabh thanu bachch de,’ is how the chanting went when they came to homes and families to collect donations on the occasion of Lohri.”

Actor Akshay Kumar, known for his upbeat social media presence, also shared his greetings for Lohri on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “May this festival filled with love, sweetness, and happiness bring new joy to the lives of all of you. Lots of congratulations on Lohri.” His post was filled with optimism, spreading good wishes to his followers.

Other celebrities like Shehnaaz Gill, Ravi Kishan, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Deol, and Anupam Kher also shared simple, sweet wishes, celebrating the spirit of the festival with their families. Shehnaaz, in particular, won hearts by sharing pictures of herself holding a soft toy with a bright smile, wishing her fans a Happy Lohri.

Lohri has always been a time for family gatherings, traditional songs, and dances, including the energetic Bhangra and Gidda. The festival brings people together in joy, offering a chance to celebrate the bounties of nature and share in the collective happiness of the season.

ALSO READ Madhuri Dixit's 8 stunning throwback pictures from her youth

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Diljit Dosanjh's Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic 'Punjab 95' to release on THIS date RBA

Diljit Dosanjh's Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic 'Punjab 95' to release on THIS date

Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra share FIRST glimpse of daughter; names her THIS ATG

Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra share FIRST glimpse of daughter; names her THIS

Telugu Director Trinadha Rao Nakkina faces backlash for derogatory comment on actress Anshu's size [watch] NTI

Telugu Director Trinadha Rao Nakkina faces backlash for derogatory comment on actress Anshu's size [watch]

Ex Fossils band member Chandramouli Biswas commits suicide; passes away at age 48 ATG

Ex- Fossils band member Chandramouli Biswas commits suicide; passes away at age 48

Dhanashree Verma shares photo with mom amid divorce speculation with Yuzvendra Chahal; Read on ATG

Dhanashree Verma shares photo with mom amid divorce speculation with Yuzvendra Chahal; Read on

Recent Stories

Vijay Hazare Trophy: How Karun Nair's cricketing career revived after switching from Karnataka to Vidarbha? hrd

Vijay Hazare Trophy: How Karun Nair's cricketing career revived after switching from Karnataka to Vidarbha?

Heartwarming Video: Man reunites with his missing dog after wildfire in Los Angeles [WATCH] anr

Heartwarming Video: Man reunites with his missing dog after wildfire in Los Angeles [WATCH]

Pankaj Chaudhary breaks silence on 8th Pay Commission for central govt employees AJR

Pankaj Chaudhary breaks silence on 8th Pay Commission for central govt employees

Want to get married soon? Try THESE Thursday astrological remedies gcw

Want to get married soon? Try THESE Thursday astrological remedies

'Free rides for singles': Jeevansathi's new ad campaign leaves netizens laughing (WATCH) vkp

'Free rides for singles': Jeevansathi's new ad campaign leaves netizens laughing (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Video Icon
MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Video Icon