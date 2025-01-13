Amitabh Bachchan, Shehnaaz Gill, Ravi Kishan and more celebrate Lohri with heartfelt wishes

As India celebrates the vibrant festival of Lohri, Bollywood celebrities are also joining in the festive spirit with their families and friends. Lohri, primarily a harvest festival, is celebrated with enthusiasm, marking the end of winter and the arrival of the harvest season. This festival is not only important in Punjab but is also observed in various northern states like Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. Its celebrations often include bonfires, traditional dances, and delicious sweets, making it a much-awaited occasion for families to come together.

The festival of Lohri coincides with several other harvest celebrations, including Uttarayan, Pongal, Makar Sankranti, and Bihu, observed across different regions of India. This adds to the festive mood, as people across the country celebrate the season of harvest and prosperity. Many Bollywood stars took to social media to extend their warm wishes and share glimpses of their celebrations.

Amitabh Bachchan, the iconic Bollywood legend, marked the occasion with a heartfelt message. Sharing a photo of himself celebrating, he recalled the stories his mother used to tell him about Lohri, writing, “Happy Lohri. ‘Lohri da takka de, rabh thanu bachch de,’ is how the chanting went when they came to homes and families to collect donations on the occasion of Lohri.”

Actor Akshay Kumar, known for his upbeat social media presence, also shared his greetings for Lohri on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “May this festival filled with love, sweetness, and happiness bring new joy to the lives of all of you. Lots of congratulations on Lohri.” His post was filled with optimism, spreading good wishes to his followers.

Other celebrities like Shehnaaz Gill, Ravi Kishan, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Deol, and Anupam Kher also shared simple, sweet wishes, celebrating the spirit of the festival with their families. Shehnaaz, in particular, won hearts by sharing pictures of herself holding a soft toy with a bright smile, wishing her fans a Happy Lohri.

Lohri has always been a time for family gatherings, traditional songs, and dances, including the energetic Bhangra and Gidda. The festival brings people together in joy, offering a chance to celebrate the bounties of nature and share in the collective happiness of the season.

