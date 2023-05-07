Amitabh Bachchan opens up on feeling 'helpless' in Boston; here's what happened

In an old interview with the leading entertainment magazine Filmfare in 2001, Amitabh Bachchan opened up on feeling helpless in Boston and more. Here's what the 'Piku' star said.

Superstar and iconic Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has had his own share of highs and lows in his professional and personal life. The actor once recalled the moment and time when he was in Boston and felt powerless and helpless as he got mugged. He revealed that a gang of six guys took away his passport and money.

Back in 2001, in an interview with Filmfare, the actor opened up about the incident. He shared that a group of six guys splashed paint on him and pretended to help him by cleaning his jacket but then snatched his briefcase and ran away.

ALSO READ: Late Kollywood filmmaker Manobala smoked 200 cigarettes EACH DAY? Know details

Shedding more light on the entire Boston incident, the star had said, "Some five-six years ago, I got mugged in the lobby of a hotel in Boston. A gang of six guys splashed paint on the back of my jacket, pretended to clean it, and snatched my briefcase, which had everything – my passport, money, letters from my parents, and postcards from my kids. I felt helpless, utterly helpless in the middle of nowhere."

When this incident happened, Amitabh was one of the biggest stars in India. His son Abhishek went to college in Boston for a few years until he returned to India to help his father with his business AB Corp. During a podcast, he opened up about why he had to come back to India. He added, "My family was going through a difficult financial time. And I just felt as a son, although I might not have been qualified at that point in time, that I needed to be with my father. Even for moral support. He’s a big guy on moral support. He likes to know his family is around."

Amitabh Bachchan recently injured himself while shooting his upcoming film Project K. While it took some time for the megastar to recover fully, the actor has reportedly resumed shooting and is better.

Speaking of Project K, the fantasy will be Nag Ashwin-directorial. It is one of the most expensive films. It also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Project K is set and slated to release in cinemas on 12 January 2024. Amitabh will star in The Intern’s Hindi remake next to Deepika.

ALSO READ: Dahaad trailer OUT: Sonakshi Sinha's powerful avatar as cop is unmissable