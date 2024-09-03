Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amitabh Bachchan once refused payment for his role in a Kandahar Hijack film; Know why

    Bachchan shared how Mohanlal and the Kandahar director Major Ravi visited the 81-year-old actor at his house to sign him for the role.

    Amitabh Bachchan once refused payment for his role in a Kandahar Hijack film; Know why RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 11:13 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

    Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has been in the industry for more than two decades and has done several remarkable roles. No matter what character he plays, he does it with all his heart and makes it memorable for the viewers. Big B also charges a hefty price for it, however, there is one film where he worked for free even tho he played a major role in the story. 

    The Netflix series 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' is getting mixed reactions across the internet as some people are not pleased with the names of the hijackers. The Anubhav Sinha directorial features a talented cast of actors including Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Vijay Varma, Dia Mirza, and Arvind Swamy. This is not the first time a filmmaker has adapted the story of the 1999 incident. Amitabh Bachchan was part of another adaptation of the incident. The film was named 'Kandahar' a Major Ravi film released in 2010. 

    Mohanlal played the lead role and Amitabh had a major extended cameo. However, the Kalki 2898 AD star did not charge a single dime from Mohanlal who was also co-producing the film for the role. Amitabh Bachchan mentioned this in one of his blog posts in 2010. 

    Bachchan shared how Mohanlal and the Kandahar director Major Ravi visited the 81-year-old actor at his house to sign him for the role. "They (Mohanlal and Ravi) had come over to officially sign me on and make payments, etc. Ha..!! Payments? Fees? Remuneration? For a guest appearance of three days? With Mohanlal, who has always had my greatest admiration? No way!! I don’t charge money for such acts," Amitabh Bachchan wrote.

    "Respectfully declined their offer, gave them some home-made tea, shook hands, embraced, and saw them off. It (the film) will probably be shot in Ooty, the picturesque and quaint hill station in the beautiful Nilgiri Range of mountains down south," he added. 

    The film upon release received a lukewarm welcome from the audience and several criticized it for its shoddy script. It is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and YouTube. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Overwhelmed with the love....', Patralekhaa shares BTS photos from 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' sets; check ATG

    'Overwhelmed with the love....', Patralekhaa shares BTS photos from 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' sets; check

    Kutte ki maut marogey....', AP Dhillon threatened by Lawrence Bishnoi gang for featuring Salman Khan in song ATG

    'Kutte ki maut marogey....', AP Dhillon threatened by Lawrence Bishnoi gang for featuring Salman Khan in song

    Netflix Series IC 814 Controversy: Centre discusses OTT regulation in Parliament amid backlash over series, Read more NTI

    Netflix Series IC 814 Controversy: Centre discusses OTT regulation in Parliament amid backlash over series

    Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin goes gaga over Mari Selvaraj's 'Vaazhai'; here's what he said RBA

    Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin goes gaga over Mari Selvaraj's 'Vaazhai'; here's what he said

    Asianet News EXCLUSIVE: There is a power group; AMMA lacks spine, says actress Padmapriya anr

    Asianet News EXCLUSIVE: There is a power group; AMMA lacks spine, says actress Padmapriya

    Recent Stories

    Overwhelmed with the love....', Patralekhaa shares BTS photos from 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' sets; check ATG

    'Overwhelmed with the love....', Patralekhaa shares BTS photos from 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' sets; check

    Pune traffic diversions in place for President Murmu's visit to Symbiosis University today AJR

    Pune traffic diversions in place for President Murmu's visit to Symbiosis University today

    Has your Crush blocked you on Whatsapp? Here's how to find out! vkp

    Has your Crush blocked you on Whatsapp? Here's how to find out!

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 431 September 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 431 September 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money

    I cant wait Elon Musk expresses eagerness as Donald Trump considers role for Tesla CEO in auditing US agencies snt

    'I can't wait': Elon Musk expresses eagerness as Trump considers role for Tesla CEO in auditing US agencies

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon