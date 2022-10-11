Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amitabh Bachchan: 'Drug dealer' fan to building temple to 'Jai Shri Amitabh' mantra - Things fans did for Big

    Today, October 10, marks Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday. Across the span of his five-decade career, Big B has accumulated supporters not only in India but also worldwide, and these fans have done some of the strangest things for their idol.
     

    Amitabh Bachchan: 'Drug dealer' fan to building temple to 'Jai Shri Amitabh' mantra - Things fans did for Big B RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 11, 2022, 7:15 AM IST

    There is no need to introduce Amitabh Bachchan. The actor, who will age 80 on October 11, 2022, is more than simply a celebrity; he is a staple among moviegoers. Big B has accumulated supporters not only in India but all across the world throughout the course of his career, and these fans have done some of the most insane things for their idol.

    Bachchan's life has been nothing less than a blockbuster movie in and of itself. No celebrity can equal the adoration and respect that the public has for Big B. Despite the passage of time and the appearance of new performers, Big B remained popular and is still competitive with today's youth. Here are some of the wackiest and strangest things that Big B's followers have done for him in honour of his 80th birthday:

    Also Read: Rekha: From evergreen beauty to controversies to unrequited love life to marriage and more

    The 'drug dealer' fan
    Bachchan claimed in a tweet from 2012 that a Russian girl had become a drug dealer to get money and visit India to see him. She was apprehended, nevertheless, and jailed. Although it seems difficult to believe, Big B himself has verified this occurrence.

    A truck full of samosas!
    A samosa vendor prayed for Big B's quick recovery back in 1982 when he was fighting for his life in the ICU following a near-fatal accident on the set of his movie "Coolie." The fan then sent a truck load of samosas just outside the actor's house when he got home from the hospital. He just needed Bachchan to touch the truck once in order to pass it out to people as "prasad."

    'Jai Shri Amitabh'
    There aren't many fans of Amitabh Bachchan. Instead, he has followers! In Kolkata, India, a superfan of the actor constructed a real shrine for him in 2017 where people pray to him as a manifestation of God. The idol of Big B, which has been put at the temple, is worshipped by a qualified priest, and "worshippers" chant "Jai Shri Amitabh" every day as they offer prayers at the well-kept shrine.

    Amitabh Bachchan: 'Drug dealer' fan to building temple to 'Jai Shri Amitabh' mantra - Things fans did for Big B RBA

    30 days of Roza
    Another female admirer of Amitabh Bachchan at the time observed a month-long roza and prayed five times daily namaz for his quick recovery from the collision.

    The 100-year-old fan
    The young and old both adore Amitabh Bachchan. He tweeted about a woman who turned 100 that year in 2013, and he even sent her a video greeting. He revealed that while she had Alzheimer's, the only name she could recall was "Amitabh Bachchan."

    The 'washroom selfie' fan
    When a fan approached Big B for a selfie while he was using the restroom, Big B once posted a funny account of the incident on his blog. "The most recent incident was in a public restroom, complete with attendants. seeks a "selfie" Really, are you crazy; how on earth did you ever think that I would consent to this? Step outside, friend, out of the "standings of relief," and away from the area where everyone is focused on achieving their goals, aren't you right? "According to Bachchan's blog.

    Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan conveys a motivational story on KBC; watch the viral video

    Amitabh Bachchan: 'Drug dealer' fan to building temple to 'Jai Shri Amitabh' mantra - Things fans did for Big B RBA

    Fans outside Jalsa
    Most of Big B's fan interactions have been sincere rather than harmful, although once a lady threatened to hang herself outside Big B's home in Jalsa if she wasn't permitted to see the celebrity. This drove the security for the actor into a frenzy. She also insisted on being hired as a staff member at Jalsa so she could be around the megastar.

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2022, 7:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amitabh Bachchan birthday friends of Big B with whom his relations reportedly turned sour drb

    Amitabh Bachchan birthday: ‘friends’ of Big B with whom his relations reportedly turned ‘sour’

    DCW writes to Union minister Anurag Thakur demanding ouster of Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss over #MeToo row AJR

    DCW writes to Union minister Anurag Thakur demanding ouster of Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss over #MeToo row

    Karan Johar quits Twitter: Filmmaker says he wants more positive energies - Check out his last tweet RBA

    Karan Johar quits Twitter: Filmmaker says he wants more positive energies - Check out his last tweet

    Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: Big B likely to visit Tirupati temple on his 80th birthday RBA

    Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: Big B likely to visit Tirupati temple on his 80th birthday

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Urvashi Rautela stalking Rishabh Pant? Actress latest post from Australia has fans talking-ayh

    Is Urvashi Rautela stalking Rishabh Pant? Actress's latest post from Australia has fans talking

    Recent Stories

    Karwa Chauth 2022 Elegant and luxurious gifts you can give your wife sur

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Elegant and luxurious gifts you can give your wife

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Delhi/3rd ODI preview: Indian openers in focus ahead of series decider against South Africans-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Delhi ODI: Indian openers in focus ahead of series decider against South Africans

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 11 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 11, 2022: Good day for Pisces, Libra; health of Sagittarius may be affected

    Numerology Prediction for October 11 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 11, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Uddhav Thackeray's Sena gets new name and symbol, Shinde faction asked to submit afresh AJR

    Uddhav Thackeray's Sena gets new name and symbol, Shinde faction asked to submit afresh

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2md ODI: My strength is to hit sixes - Ishan Kishan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'My strength is to hit sixes' - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon