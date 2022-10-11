Amitabh Bachchan: 'Drug dealer' fan to building temple to 'Jai Shri Amitabh' mantra - Things fans did for Big

Today, October 10, marks Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday. Across the span of his five-decade career, Big B has accumulated supporters not only in India but also worldwide, and these fans have done some of the strangest things for their idol.

There is no need to introduce Amitabh Bachchan. The actor, who will age 80 on October 11, 2022, is more than simply a celebrity; he is a staple among moviegoers. Big B has accumulated supporters not only in India but all across the world throughout the course of his career, and these fans have done some of the most insane things for their idol.

Bachchan's life has been nothing less than a blockbuster movie in and of itself. No celebrity can equal the adoration and respect that the public has for Big B. Despite the passage of time and the appearance of new performers, Big B remained popular and is still competitive with today's youth. Here are some of the wackiest and strangest things that Big B's followers have done for him in honour of his 80th birthday:

Also Read: Rekha: From evergreen beauty to controversies to unrequited love life to marriage and more



The 'drug dealer' fan

Bachchan claimed in a tweet from 2012 that a Russian girl had become a drug dealer to get money and visit India to see him. She was apprehended, nevertheless, and jailed. Although it seems difficult to believe, Big B himself has verified this occurrence.

A truck full of samosas!

A samosa vendor prayed for Big B's quick recovery back in 1982 when he was fighting for his life in the ICU following a near-fatal accident on the set of his movie "Coolie." The fan then sent a truck load of samosas just outside the actor's house when he got home from the hospital. He just needed Bachchan to touch the truck once in order to pass it out to people as "prasad."

'Jai Shri Amitabh'

There aren't many fans of Amitabh Bachchan. Instead, he has followers! In Kolkata, India, a superfan of the actor constructed a real shrine for him in 2017 where people pray to him as a manifestation of God. The idol of Big B, which has been put at the temple, is worshipped by a qualified priest, and "worshippers" chant "Jai Shri Amitabh" every day as they offer prayers at the well-kept shrine.





30 days of Roza

Another female admirer of Amitabh Bachchan at the time observed a month-long roza and prayed five times daily namaz for his quick recovery from the collision.

The 100-year-old fan

The young and old both adore Amitabh Bachchan. He tweeted about a woman who turned 100 that year in 2013, and he even sent her a video greeting. He revealed that while she had Alzheimer's, the only name she could recall was "Amitabh Bachchan."

The 'washroom selfie' fan

When a fan approached Big B for a selfie while he was using the restroom, Big B once posted a funny account of the incident on his blog. "The most recent incident was in a public restroom, complete with attendants. seeks a "selfie" Really, are you crazy; how on earth did you ever think that I would consent to this? Step outside, friend, out of the "standings of relief," and away from the area where everyone is focused on achieving their goals, aren't you right? "According to Bachchan's blog.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan conveys a motivational story on KBC; watch the viral video

Fans outside Jalsa

Most of Big B's fan interactions have been sincere rather than harmful, although once a lady threatened to hang herself outside Big B's home in Jalsa if she wasn't permitted to see the celebrity. This drove the security for the actor into a frenzy. She also insisted on being hired as a staff member at Jalsa so she could be around the megastar.