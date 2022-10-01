Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amitabh Bachchan conveys a motivational story on KBC; watch the viral video

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 host Amitabh Bachchan narrated a motivational story on the show about how a big heart and generosity are defined. The video of his telling that story will surely leave you inspired.

    First Published Oct 1, 2022, 2:24 PM IST

    To succeed in life, one must learn lessons from inspirational stories. Every story has a certain kind of message, known as a moral. A moral message guides us through life lessons, such as what is right or wrong, how to make decisions, or how to treat others. Simple stories always teach significant lessons. 

    If such an insightful story is narrated by Bollywood’s Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan, there is nothing better than that. On the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, the star host of the show, narrated one such motivational story that has inspired many. 

    IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the caption (initially written in Hindi), "Who's bigger?" There is no doubt that the viral clip will leave you with a profound impact.

    The one-minute-forty-five-second video starts with Amitabh Bachchan narrating a story on the television game show KBC. The story defines how a big heart and benevolence play an essential role. Amitabh tells a tale of how number 9 chose to become the boss of number 8 because of its superior value in a school. Not just that, the similar trait followed with other numbers too until it reached the number 2. However, the number 1 not followed them and slap anybody but instead sat next to zero and raised its value.

    We don't want to spoil the moral of the story. Instead, we encourage you to watch the video because it will simply teach you a vital lesson for life.

    After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and accumulated over 792K views and 27.7K likes and still counting. Social media users lauded the profound message ingrained in the story and Amitabh Bachchan's simple yet beautiful narration. 

    It looks like Amitabh Bachchan had a busy year with movie releases and multiple signings on the work front. His upcoming releases are Goodbye with Rashmika Mandanna, Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Uunchai with Parineeti Chopra. The versatile actor has a massive fan base and is known for his acting skills. He always leaves his fans amazed with his different looks.

