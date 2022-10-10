Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amitabh Bachchan birthday: 'friends' of Big B with whom his relations reportedly turned 'sour'

    On the eve of the 80th birthday of Indian cinema’s legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, here are five friends of the actor with him his relations reportedly went from being thick to sour.

    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

    Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is known for his calm nature and gentle demeanour. You may possibly not have heard of the actor speaking rudely to anyone. In fact, his co-stars have often praised him for his behaviour. Despite this, there are some people outside the industry and within the industry, with whom Amitabh's relationship soured over a period of time. Whether it is time to be blamed or circumstances, Big B’s once close friends, eventually grew distant from him, reportedly.

    Shatrughan Sinha: The two have delivered several hit films together in the 70s era including ‘Dostana’, ‘Kala Patthar’ and ‘Shaan’. In Bollywood, the friendship between Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha was once given as an example. However, their friendship reportedly turned sour. Reports have claimed that the two actors did not speak to each other during the shooting of 'Kala Patthar'. Years later, Shatrughan Sinha mentioned their friendship in his biography 'Anything But Khamosh' saying that nothing lasts long in the industry, and so, their fight did not last long either. The two are now reported to have cordial relations.

    ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: Big B likely to visit Tirupati temple on his 80th birthday

    Salim Khan: Bollywood's famous scriptwriter and Salman Khan's father Salim Khan was also once close to Amitabh Bachchan. It was Salim who made Big B the ‘angry young man’ of the industry. The script of the film 'Zanjeer' was written by Salim-Javed i.e. Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. Apart from this, Salim and Big B have worked together in films like 'Sholay', 'Deewar', 'Majboor', 'Don', 'Trishul', 'Kala Patthar', 'Dostana'. But there came a time that their relationship eventually turned sour. According to reports, Salim-Javed wanted to take Amitabh in the film 'Mr India' and for this, they went to his house. But Big B refused to work on it. Salim felt this refusal as an insult, after which he swore that he would never cast Amitabh in any of his films.

    Rajiv Gandhi: The friendship between the Bachchans and the Nehru-Gandhi family has not been hidden from anyone. Per reports, the Gandhi family played a major role in Amitabh Bachchan's wedding. In fact, it was Big B’s mother, Teji Bachchan, who reportedly convinced former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, for Rajeev Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi’s marriage. It was Rajiv who brought Big B into politics; he eventually won the election from Prayagraj (then Allahabad). But, suddenly, bitterness dissolved in the relationship between the two friends. According to reports, a newspaper had published news about Amitabh's involvement in the Bofors scam. However, later the actor got a clean chit in this case from the Supreme Court. But, the defence deal planted the seeds of enmity between the Amitabh-Rajiv friendship, reportedly. After the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, the relationship between the two families worsened.

    Amar Singh: The relationship of the Bachchan family with the late leader Amar Singh was considered to be a close one. Singh supported Bachchan in his most difficult times. According to reports, he also made Jaya Bachchan enter into politics. But later a time came that the relationship between Amar Singh and Amitabh Bachchan became bitter. Not only this, Amar Singh also attacked Amitabh Bachchan's personal life. However, Amitabh Bachchan remained calm and only said that he is a friend and that he has a right. According to reports, the relationship between Amitabh Bachchan and Amar Singh deteriorated because of Jaya Bachchan. Amar Singh was shown the way out of the Samajwadi Party in 2010. Then Amar Singh also asked Jaya Bachchan to leave the party. Jaya did not agree. This is where the rift in the relationship started. After this, there was a party at Anil Ambani's house in 2012. During the party, Amar Singh had a dispute with Jaya Bachchan over something. Amitabh Bachchan supported his wife. That was the reason for the distance between the two, reportedly. However, Amar Singh apologized to Amitabh Bachchan by releasing the video six months before his death.

