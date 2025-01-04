Amid divorce rumours Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya return from New Year Vacay (VIDEO)

The Bachchan family, consisting of Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 10:20 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 10:20 AM IST

The Bachchan family celebrated the New Year with a peaceful break, but they have already returned to Mumbai, bringing their brief holiday to a close. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya were photographed at the Mumbai airport, where they were comfortable yet fashionable.

Abhishek dressed casually in a grey hoodie and black track pants, while Aishwarya looked stunning in a traditional black sweatshirt and leggings. Aaradhya wore a cheery blue sweater. The family shared warm New Year's greetings with the photographers before gracefully making their way to their car. Abhishek ensured Aishwarya and Aaradhya were comfortable before taking his seat in the front.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have returned to the city following their New Year celebrations. The older Bachchans were seen coming alongside Anil, Tina Ambani, and Reema Jain, implying a collective celebration before returning to their routines in Mumbai.


The homecoming comes amid widespread allegations of a breakdown between Abhishek and Aishwarya. For months, suspicion has swirled about the pair, who have been married since 2007. However, the Bachchan family has kept quiet about the allegations. In a recent blog post, Amitabh Bachchan attempted to address the conversation obliquely. "Speculations are speculations…they are speculated untruths, without verifications," he stated, emphasising privacy and authenticity.

Despite reports, the pair has constantly maintained a unified face. In December, they joined Amitabh Bachchan for Aaradhya's annual celebration at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, confirming their image as a close-knit family. They also attended the wedding of Rikin Yadav, the son of a close family friend, and posed for some rare family portraits with the hosts.

While divorce whispers persist, Abhishek and Aishwarya remain among Bollywood's most popular couples.

